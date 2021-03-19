RCC vs KEL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match - Mar 19, 2021

In match number 19 of the ECS T10 Rome, Roma CC will take on Kent Lanka at the Roma Cricket Ground.

Roma CC have been superb in the ECS T10 Rome so far. Since losing their first game on Golden Ball, they have won six games in a row. Roma CC even beat Asian Latina, who were unbeaten in the competition at that point.

Kent Lanka, on the other hand, have flattered to deceive in the ECS T10 Rome. They have lost five in five and are the only team in the competition who are yet to win a game.

Squads to choose from

Roma CC: Dinidu Marage, Shameera Kuruppu, Prabath Ekneligoda, Sujith Rillagodage, Denham Seneviratne, Navodh Kalansuriya, Crishan Kalugamage, Dammika Aththanayaka, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Thushara Samarakoon, Quirijn Gunning, Ranil Omaththage, Kaniska Weligamage, Thilina Rathnayakam Thimira Ranasinghe, Alessandro Sabelli, Mark Jayasinghe, Thakshila Korale, Nadun Nakandalage, Pruthuvi Samarage, Indika Senn

Kent Lanka: Tikiriyadura Danushka, Murugan Kanageshwaran, Disawage Manoj, Thimira Perera, Sudarshana Muthumala, Manorath Lasidu, Nevil Renath, Santhanam Irosh, Mishen Alessio, Mithun Buwaneka, Dilan Fernando, Arachchige Ruchira, Weerasinghe Risal Samaru, Thushan Peiris, Mhindukulasuri Sanjaya, Muthumala Dinesh, Amila Sanjeewa, Arachige Shanka, Ramapulle Ramesh

Predicted Playing XIs

Roma CC: Dinidu Marage, Prabath Ekneligoda (c), Kaniska Weligamage, Navodh Kalansuriya, Denham Seneviratne, Pruthuvi Samarage, Sujith Rillagodage (wk), Dammika Aththanayaka, Mark Jayasinghe, Thakshila Korale, Indika Senn

Advertisement

Kent Lanka: Sudarshana Muthumala, Muthumala Dinesh, Tikiriyadura Danushka (c), Mhindukulasuri Sanjaya, Arachige Shanka, Mithun Buwaneka, Santhanam Irosh, Manorath Lasidu (wk), Weerasinghe Risal Samaru, Amila Sanjeewa, Tikiriyadura Prasanna Silva

Match Details

Match: Roma CC vs Kent Lanka

Date & Time: March 19th 2021, 3 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Roma Cricket Ground has been an absolute belter, with the batters immensely enjoying the conditions. Teams have racked up scores in excess of 100 pretty easily at the venue.

ECS T10 Rome Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (RCC vs KEL)

Dream11 Team for Roma CC vs Kent Lanka - ECS T10 Rome.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sujith Rillagodage, Denham Seneviratne, Arachige Shanka, Sudarshana Muthumala, Prabath Ekneligoda, Dinidu Marage, Pruthuvi Samarage, Mhindukulasuri Sanjaya, Dammika Aththanayaka, Indika Senn, Santhanam Irosh

Captain: Dinidu Marage; Vice-captain: Prabath Ekneligoda

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sujith Rillagodage, Navodh Kalansuriya, Arachige Shanka, Sudarshana Muthumala, Prabath Ekneligoda, Dinidu Marage, Pruthuvi Samarage, Mhindukulasuri Sanjaya, Thakshila Korale, Indika Senn, Amila Sanjeewa

Captain: Prabath Ekneligoda; Vice-captain: Dinidu Marage