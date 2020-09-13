Romania T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until September 12 (Updated)

The Romania T10 League 2020 has reached its decisive phase, with the champions to be crowned today. All the four teams played two encounters each on September 12, with their final group stage matches scheduled for today.

The last two league stage matches would be followed by the eliminator between the second and third-placed teams in the points table. The winner of that clash will take on the group toppers in the all-important final to decide the championship winners.

United Cricket Club are in the prime position to top the group and qualify for the finals of the Romania T10 League 2020. They have 4 points to their credit, courtesy wins in the two matches they have played so far against ICC Bucharest and Baneasa Cricket Club. A victory in their last league encounter against Cluj Cricket Club would assure them of a place in the final.

ICC Bucharest and Cluj Cricket Club, with 2 points each, are the other teams to have won a match on the opening day of the Romania T10 League 2020. The former occupies the second spot on the points table due to their slightly superior net run rate.

ICC Bucharest suffered a defeat in their first match against United Cricket Club via the Golden Ball but bounced back to get the better of Cluj Cricket Club in their second encounter. Cluj Cricket Club registered a win against Baneasa Cricket Club apart from their reversal against ICC Bucharest.

A win for either of the two teams in their respective last league stage matches today would assure them a spot in the knockout stage of the tournament, although they could still make it through on net run rate in case of a defeat.

Baneasa Cricket Club are placed last in the points table of the Romania T10 League 2020. They suffered losses in both their matches on September 12 to have no points to their credit. They will have to put it across ICC Bucharest in their last league stage match today to have any chance of making it through to the knockout stage on net run rate.

Following is the points table of the Romania T10 League 2020 after the first day of the league stage matches -

Romania T10 League 2020 Points Table

Romania T10 League 2020 top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Romania T10 League Highest run-scorers

Gohar Manan of ICC Bucharest is the top run-scorer after the first day of action in the Romania T10 League 2020. He has smashed 199 runs in the two matches he has played, with his unbeaten 110 being the only century of the tournament so far. Manan has scored these runs at an outstanding strike rate of 288.40 and has struck 10 fours and 22 sixes, the most by any batsman to date.

Ramesh Satheesan of United Cricket Club is second on the list of highest run-getters. He has scored a total of 130 runs in the two matches so far, with an unbeaten 81-run knock being his highest score. Satheesan also has an excellent strike rate of 232.14 and has struck 12 fours and 9 maximums.

Taranjeet Singh of Cluj Cricket Club occupies the third spot on the list of highest run-scorers in the Romania T10 League 2020. He has 78 runs to his credit with a 69-run inning as his top score. Singh's runs have come at an unbelievable strike rate of 339.13 and comprise of 2 fours and 11 hits over the rope.

With four matches to be played today and one of the teams supposed to play three encounters on the day, any of the other players could leapfrog Gohar Manan to emerge as the top run-scorer of the Romania T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Romania T10 League Highest wicket-takers

Taranjeet Singh, Sami Ullah and Rajesh Kumar, with four wickets each, are the joint-highest wicket-takers after the four matches to date in the Romania T10 League 2020. Singh is placed atop the list due to his superior strike rate of 5.25 compared to the other two bowlers.

Taranjeet Singh's spell of 3/9 is the best bowling figures of the tournament so far although he has proved to be quite expensive, having conceded an average of 10.57 runs per over.

Sami Ullah of ICC Bucharest has a best bowling effort of 2/12 and has a decent economy rate of 7.25. Rajesh Kumar of United Cricket Club has 3/13 as his best figures and has an acceptable economy rate of 8.50.

With a number of bowlers bunched close together, all of them would fancy their chances of emerging as the top wicket-taker of the Romania T10 League 2020.