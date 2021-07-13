Romania T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 12 (Updated)

The Romania T10 League 2021 saw its first day of action on July 12, with four matches played on the day. Four more encounters are scheduled for Tuesday, July 13.

ACCB and United occupy the top spots in the Romania T10 League 2021 points table. Both teams have four points, with the former having a slightly better net run rate.

Cluj are yet to begin their campaign in the tournament. They will play their first couple of matches against United on Tuesday.

Bucharest Gladiators and Baneasa failed to open their accounts on the first day of the Romania T10 League 2021. The two teams suffered crushing defeats in both their encounters on Monday and bring up the rear of the points table.

Following are the team standings after the opening day of matches in the Romania T10 League 2021:

Romania T10 League 2021 Points Table

Romania T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Romania T10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Gohar Manan of the ACCB is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Romania T10 League 2021. He smashed 113 runs in two matches, with his unbeaten 112 being the only century scored on Monday. Manan has an outstanding strike rate of 289.74 and has struck 10 fours and as many sixes.

Ramesh Satheesan of United occupies second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 95 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 88 as his best effort. Satheesan's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 250.00, and are studded with five fours and ten maximums.

Abdul Asif of the ACCB is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Romania T10 League 2021. He blasted an unbeaten 75 in the only knock he played on Monday. Asif scored his runs at an extraordinary strike rate of 394.73, with the help of four boundaries and nine sixes.

Most Wickets

Romania T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Ramesh Satheesan of United, with five scalps to his name, emerged as the highest wicket-taker on Day 1 of the Romania T10 League 2021. He has a sensational spell of 5/3 as his best performance apart from an unbelievable economy of 1.80.

Abdul Asif of the ACCB and Pavel Florin of the Bucharest Gladiators picked up four wickets apiece on the opening day of the Romania T10 League 2021. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of being more economical.

Asif has 2/10 as his best effort and has an acceptable economy of 8.25. Florin has 3/34 as his best returns but has been extremely expensive, having conceded an average of 15.00 runs per over.

