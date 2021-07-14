Romania T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 13 (Updated)

The Romania T10 League 2021 saw its second day of action on July 13, with four encounters played on the day. Four more fixtures are scheduled for Wednesday, July 14.

ACCB are perched atop the Romania T10 League 2021 points table. They have emerged victorious in three out of their four encounters so far and have six points in their kitty.

They are followed by Cluj and United in the standings. Both teams have four points, with the latter having played a couple of additional matches.

The Bucharest Gladiators are placed fourth in the Romania T10 League 2021 points table, with just a couple of points to their name. Baneasa, on the other hand, have come up short in both their encounters thus far and are yet to open their account.

Following are the team standings after the second day of matches in the Romania T10 League 2021:

Romania T10 League 2021 Points Table

Romania T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Romania T10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Gohar Manan of the ACCB has consolidated his position as the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the Romania T10 League 2021. He has blasted 196 runs in four matches, with his unbeaten 112 being the only century of the tournament to date. Manan's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 296.97, and are studded with 16 fours and 18 sixes.

Manan's teammate Abdul Asif has jumped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 141 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 75 as his best effort. Asif, too, has an excellent strike rate of 287.75, and has struck eight boundaries apart from 16 sixes.

Muhammad Moiz of the Bucharest Gladiators is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Romania T10 League 2021. He has amassed 136 runs in four knocks, with 45 as his top score. Moiz has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 247.27, with the help of seven fours and 16 maximums.

United's Ramesh Satheesan (124), Raj Kumar (67) and Ali Hussain (66) are the club's highest scorers. For Cluj, Satwik Nadigotla (55), Taranjeet Singh (50) and Anand Rajshekara (47) have recorded the most runs. Finally, Baneasa's Muhammad Mashal (55), Abdul Shakoor (49) and Parminder Mann (47) are the highest run-scorers for their side. All three teams will be in action on Wednesday.

Most Wickets

Romania T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

The United duo of Ramesh Satheesan and Ali Hussain are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 2 of the Romania T10 League 2021. Both bowlers have snared six wickets, with the former recording more economical spells so far.

Satheesan has exceptional figures of 5/3 as his best performance and has an acceptable economy of 8.88. Hussain has 4/21 as his best effort but has been taken for 10.60 runs per over so far.

Sukhbinder Singh of the ACCB and Pavel Florin of the Bucharest Gladiators have both picked up five wickets apiece in the Romania T10 League 2021 thus far. Singh, who has 2/17 as his best returns, is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts due to his substantially better economy of 8.83.

Ravindra Athapaththu, Nishant Devre, Taranjeet Singh and Vasu Saini, who have all scalped three wickets, are the most successful bowlers for Cluj. Muhammad Mashal is the only Baneasa bowler to have taken a wicket thus far.

