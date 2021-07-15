Romania T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 14 (Updated)

The Romania T10 League 2021 saw its third day of action on July 14, with four matches played on the day. Four more fixtures are scheduled for Thursday, July 15.

ACCB and Cluj occupy the top two spots in the Romania T10 League 2021 points table. Both teams have eight points, with the former placed higher due to their slightly better net run rate. However, Cluj have a couple of additional games in hand.

The two table-toppers are followed by United, who have six points, in the standings. The Bucharest Gladiators are placed fourth, having accrued a couple of points through the solitary win they have registered thus far.

Baneasa bring up the rear of the Romania T10 League 2021 points table. They have been at the receiving end in all four of their encounters to date and are yet to open their account in the tournament.

Following are the team standings after the third day of matches in the Romania T10 League 2021:

Romania T10 League 2021 Points Table

Romania T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Romania T10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Gohar Manan of the ACCB continues to be the highest run-scorer after the third day of action in the Romania T10 League 2021. He has smashed 214 runs in five matches, with his unbeaten 112 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Manan has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 281.57, with the help of 17 fours and 20 sixes.

Taranjeet Singh of Cluj has climbed to second position on the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 210 runs to date, with an unbeaten 94 as his best effort. Singh's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 272.72, and are studded with eight boundaries and 24 sixes.

Abdul Asif of the ACCB is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Romania T10 League 2021. He has blasted 176 runs in five knocks, with an unbeaten 75 being his top score. Asif has an outstanding strike rate of 283.87 and has struck 10 fours and 20 maximums.

Apart from the aforementioned three batsmen, the Bucharest Gladiators' Muhammad Moiz (136), Patras Masih (72) and Manmeet Koli (70), Baneasa's Abdul Shakoor (131), Parminder Mann (78) and Muhammad Mashal (55), the ACCB's Anandha Karthikeyan (104) and Asad Abbas (93), and Cluj's Anand Rajshekara (65) and Satwik Nadigotla (55) are the highest run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Romania T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Ramesh Satheesan of United, with eight scalps to his credit, is the highest wicket-taker after Day 3 of the Romania T10 League 2021. He has a best spell of 5/3 and has an acceptable economy of 9.12.

Saeed Ullah of the ACCB, who has dismissed seven opposition batsmen, has jumped to second spot on the wicket-taking charts. He has 3/15 as his best effort and has conceded an average of 11.00 runs per over.

The United duo of Ali Hussain and Ali Zain have taken six wickets apiece in the Romania T10 League 2021 so far. Hussain, who has 4/21 as his best performance, is placed higher due to his better economy of 10.60.

Other than Saeed Ullah, the ACCB's Sukhbinder Singh (5), Sami Ullah (5) and Abdul Asif (4), Cluj's Taranjeet Singh (5), Vasu Saini (5) and Nishant Devre (4), the Bucharest Gladiators' Pavel Florin (5), Patras Masih (3) and Mihai Achim (3), and Baneasa's Supinder Hayer (2) are the most successful bowlers from their respective teams.

