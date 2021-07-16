Romania T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 15 (Updated)

The Romania T10 League 2021 saw its penultimate day of group stage action on July 15, with four encounters played on the day. The final four preliminary stage matches are scheduled for Friday, July 16.

Cluj and ACCB, who have 10 points each, occupy the top two positions in the Romania T10 League 2021 points table. The former are placed higher due to their superior net run rate and they also have a couple of games in hand.

United, who have a fifty percent win record so far, follow the two table-toppers in the standings. They have won and lost three matches each and have six points in their kitty.

The Bucharest Gladiators and Baneasa, with four and two points respectively, are placed at the foot of the Romania T10 League 2021 points table. They will be hoping for favorable results on Friday to seal their spots in the Eliminator.

Following are the team standings after the fourth day of matches in the Romania T10 League 2021:

Romania T10 League 2021 Points Table

Romania T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Romania T10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Taranjeet Singh of Cluj has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the fourth day of action in the Romania T10 League 2021. He has blasted 315 runs in six matches, with a top score of 99. Singh has an outstanding strike rate of 297.17, and has struck nine fours and 39 sixes.

Abdul Asif of the ACCB is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 267 runs to date, with an unbeaten 75 being his best effort. Asif has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 275.25, with the help of 13 fours and 32 maximums.

Asif's teammate Gohar Manan has slipped to third position in the top run-getters list of the Romania T10 League 2021. He has amassed 220 runs in seven knocks, including an unbeaten 112, the only century of the tournament so far. Manan's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 265.06, and are studded with 17 boundaries and 21 sixes.

Apart from Taranjeet Singh, the Bucharest Gladiators' Muhammad Moiz (194), Manmeet Koli (79) and Patras Masih (73), Baneasa's Abdul Shakoor (156), Parminder Mann (97) and Muhammad Mashal (90), United's Ramesh Satheesan (150), Rohit Kumar (140) and Raj Kumar (93), and Cluj's Satwik Nadigotla (112), Sivakumar Periyalwar (102) and Anand Rajshekara (89) are the highest run-scorers from the teams in action on Friday.

Most Wickets

Romania T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Saeed Ullah of the ACCB, with ten scalps to his name, is the highest wicket-taker after Day 4 of the Romania T10 League 2021. He has 3/15 as his best performance but has been taken for an average of 11.73 runs per over.

Ramesh Satheesan of United, who has dismissed eight batsmen, has slipped to second position in the wicket-taking charts. He has an exceptional spell of 5/3 as his best effort and has an acceptable economy of 9.12.

Abdul Asif of the ACCB and Pavel Florin of the Bucharest Gladiators have both picked up seven wickets in the Romania T10 League 2021 thus far. Asif, who has a best spell of 2/10, is placed higher due to his better economy of 10.68.

Other than Satheesan and Florin, Cluj's Vasu Saini (6), Taranjeet Singh (5), Gaurav Mishra (5) and Nishant Devre (5), United's Ali Hussain (6) and Ali Zain (6), the Bucharest Gladiators' Mihai Achim (5) and Manmeet Koli (5), and Baneasa's Supinder Hayer (3) and Muhammad Akmal (3) are the most successful bowlers from their respective sides.

Edited by Samya Majumdar