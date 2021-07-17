Romania T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 16 (Updated)

The Romania T10 League 2021 has reached its decisive phase, with the champions to be crowned on Saturday, July 17. The Eliminator will be followed by two qualifier encounters and the title decider.

Cluj and ACCB will face off in Qualifier 1 of the Romania T10 League 2021. The two sides finished the league phase with 14 and 10 points respectively.

United garnered eight points from as many matches. They won and lost four matches apiece, and will play the Eliminator encounter.

Baneasa and the Bucharest Gladiators occupy the last two spots in the Romania T10 League 2021 points table. Both teams finished with four points, with the former pipping the latter for the final knockout stage berth based on net run rate.

Following are the team standings after the conclusion of the preliminary phase of the Romania T10 League 2021:

Romania T10 League 2021 Points Table

Romania T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Romania T10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Taranjeet Singh of Cluj has consolidated his position as the highest run-scorer after the fifth day of action in the Romania T10 League 2021. He has smashed 403 runs in eight matches, with 99 being his highest score. Singh has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 265.13, with the help of 15 fours and 46 sixes.

Abdul Asif of the ACCB occupies second position on the run-scoring charts. He has blasted 267 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 75 as his best effort. Asif's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 275.25, and are studded with 13 fours and 32 maximums.

Muhammad Moiz of the Bucharest Gladiators is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Romania T10 League 2021. He amassed 265 runs in the tournament, with a top score of 58. Moiz had an impressive strike rate of 245.37 and struck 16 boundaries and 29 sixes.

Apart from Singh and Asif, the ACCB's Gohar Manan (220), Anandha Karthikeyan (126) and Asad Abbas (112), Baneasa's Muhammad Mashal (188), Abdul Shakoor (177) and Ijaz Hussain (102), United's Ramesh Satheesan (181), Rohit Kumar (150), Stan Ahuja (121) and Ali Hussain (121), and Cluj's Sivakumar Periyalwar (170) and Satwik Nadigotla (112) are the highest run-scorers from the teams in action on Saturday.

Most Wickets

Romania T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Ramesh Satheesan of United, with 12 scalps to his credit, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 5 of the Romania T10 League 2021. He has an unbelievable spell of 5/3 as his best performance and has an acceptable economy of 8.91.

Taranjeet Singh of Cluj and Saeed Ullah of the ACCB have both picked up ten wickets in the Romania T10 League 2021 so far. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of being more economical.

Singh has a best effort of 5/11 and has a decent economy of 7.77. Ullah has 3/15 as his best returns but has been taken for an average of 11.73 runs per over.

Other than the aforementioned three bowlers, United's Ali Hussain (9), Ali Zain (6) and Aftab Kayani (5), the ACCB's Abdul Asif (7), Sami Ullah (6) and Sukhbinder Singh (6), Cluj's Gaurav Mishra (7), Nishant Devre (6) and Vasu Saini (6), and Baneasa's Muhammad Mashal (5), Mahesh Prasanna (4) and Muhammad Akmal (4) are the most successful bowlers from their respective sides.

