ROM vs HUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship Group B Match 8

Romania will take on Hungary in match number eight in Group B of the European Cricket Championship T10 2021 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Tuesday.

Both teams have played two games each in the European Cricket Championship so far. Hungary started their campaign with a win over Portugal before losing to Austria. They are currently third in the points table. Romania, on the other hand, have lost both their European Cricket Championship games against Austria and Netherlands XI by big margins.

ROM vs HUN Probable Playing 11 Today

Romania: Taranjeet Singh, Ramesh Satheesan (c), Satwik Nadigotla (wk), Sami Ullah, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Abdul Shakoor, Vasu Saini, Ijaz Hussain, Rajesh Kumar, Pavel Florin, Dharmendra Manani

Hungary: Zeeshan Kukikhel Khan, Marc Ahuja (c), Zahir Safi Mohammed, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Khaibar Deldar, Asanka Weligamage, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (wk), Ali Yalmaz, Salman Khan, Sandeep Mohandas

Match Details

ROM vs HUN, Group B Match 8, European Cricket Championship

Date & Time: September 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is an excellent one to bat on. The ball comes on to the bat nicely, enabling the batters to play shots on the up. There could also be a bit of movement for the pacers with the new ball. More of the same can be expected for today's European Cricket Championship game.

Today’s ROM vs HUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Satwik Nadigotla – Nadigotla has the ability to blast his way through the opposition and play a big knock.

Batsmen

Safi Zahir Mohammed – The Hungary top-order batsman has scored 58 runs in two European Cricket Championship games at a strike rate of 200.00.

Sivakumar Periyalwar – Periyalwar has looked in solid touch with the bat in the tournament, amassing 46 runs while striking at 242.10.

All-rounders

Zeeshan Kukikhel Khan – The pace-bowling all-rounder has taken three wickets and also chipped in with 43 runs in the European Cricket Championship.

Vasu Saini – Saini is yet to fire with the bat, but he has been in decent form on the bowling front, taking three wickets from four overs.

Bowlers

Salman Khan – Khan may have been expensive, but he has been amongst the wickets. He has three wickets to his name in the European Cricket Championship.

Rajesh Kumar – The Romania seamer, who has been expensive, has taken two wickets in as many games so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in ROM vs HUN Dream11 Prediction Team

Zeeshan Kukikhel Khan (HUN): 167 points

Harsh Mandhyan (HUN): 156 points

Salman Khan (HUN): 115 points

Vasu Saini (ROM): 106 points

Sivakumar Periyalwar (ROM): 86 points

Important stats for ROM vs HUN Dream11 Prediction Team

Sivakumar Periyalwar: 46 runs from two games; SR – 242.10.

Vasu Saini: 9 runs & 3 wickets from two games; SR – 180.00 & ER – 13.75

Zeeshan Kukikhel Khan: 43 runs & 3 wickets from two games; SR – 138.71 & ER – 9.50

Harsh Mandhyan: 29 runs & 3 wickets from two games; SR – 263.63 & ER – 7.50

ROM vs HUN Dream 11 Prediction (European Cricket Championship)

Dream11 Team for Romania vs Hungary - European Cricket Championship T10 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Satwik Nadigotla, Taranjeet Singh, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Marc Ahuja, Safi Zahir Mohammed, Vasu Saini, Harsh Mandhyan, Zeeshan Kukikhel Khan, Rajesh Kumar, Ali Yalmaz, Salman Khan

Captain: Zeeshan Kukikhel Khan. Vice-captain: Vasu Saini

Dream11 Team for Romania vs Hungary - European Cricket Championship T10 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, Taranjeet Singh, Ramesh Satheesan, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Safi Zahir Mohammed, Vasu Saini, Harsh Mandhyan, Zeeshan Kukikhel Khan, Rajesh Kumar, Salman Khan, Sandeep Mohandas

Captain: Taranjeet Singh. Vice-captain: Harsh Mandhyan

Edited by Samya Majumdar