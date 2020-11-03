Rome T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 2 (Updated)

The Rome T10 League 2020 had its first taste of action on November 2, with the four teams in Group A playing a couple of matches each. Another four matches featuring teams from the group are scheduled to be played today.

Royal Parma Cricket Club won both their matches yesterday to occupy the top spot in the Group A points table of the Rome T10 League 2020 with 4 points in their kitty. They got the better of Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club and Royal Roma Cricket Club in their two matches on the opening day of the tournament.

Royal Roma Cricket Club and Padova Cricket Club have two points apiece to their names, with both the teams having won and lost an encounter each. The former is placed higher in the Group A points table based on net run rate.

Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club are placed last in the Group A points table after the first day of action in the Rome T10 League 2020. They came up short in both their matches against Royal Parma Cricket Club and Padova Cricket Club respectively.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the opening day of matches in the Rome T10 League 2020 -

Rome T10 League Group A Points Table

Rome T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Rome T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Rajmani Singh of Royal Parma Cricket Club is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Rome T10 League 2020. He has amassed 161 runs in the two matches he has played, with his unbeaten 101 being the only century of the opening day. Singh has scored these runs at an excellent strike rate of 263.93 and has struck 9 fours and 17 sixes, the most by any batsman thus far.

Hassan Mubashar and Muneeb Niazi, both players from Royal Roma Cricket Club, are the joint second-highest run-getters, with 72 runs each to their names. The former is placed higher due to his better strike rate.

Mubashar has an unbeaten 56 as his highest score. His runs have also come at an outstanding strike rate of 276.92, with the help of 2 fours and 9 hits over the rope.

Niazi has a 45-run knock as his top score. He has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 205.71, and has struck 6 fours and the same number of maximums.

Most Wickets

Rome T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Ghulam Abbas of Padova Cricket Club has emerged as the highest wicket-taker on Day 1 of the Rome T10 League 2020. He has taken 5 wickets in the two matches he has played. Abbas has a best bowling effort of 3/20 and has a decent economy rate of 8.25.

Jabrar Afzal of Royal Parma Cricket Club occupies the second spot in the list of highest wicket-takers with 4 wickets to his name. He has a spell of 3/29 as his best performance but has been quite expensive, having conceded an average of 11.75 runs per over.

Shoiab Awan of Royal Roma Cricket Club is among four bowlers who have taken 3 wickets apiece on the opening day of the Rome T10 League 2020. He is placed third on the list due to his much superior economy rate compared to the other three bowlers.

Awan's spell of 3/4 is the best bowling figures of the Rome T10 League 2020 so far and he also has an exceptional economy rate of 3.75.

The batsmen and bowlers from the Group A teams would again have the chance today to add to their respective tallies, and climb up the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers charts of the Rome T10 League 2020.