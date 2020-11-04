Rome T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 3 (Updated)

The Rome T10 League 2020 had its second day of action on November 3, with the four teams in Group A playing a couple of matches each. The last four Group A encounters will be played today, thereby deciding the semi-finalists from the group.

Royal Parma Cricket Club are placed atop the Group A points table of the Rome T10 League 2020, with 8 points in their kitty. They have won all the four matches they have played and are primed to qualify for the semi-finals from the group as the table-toppers.

Royal Roma Cricket Club and Padova Cricket Club have four points apiece to their names, with both the teams having won and lost a couple of encounters each. The former is placed higher due to their better net run rate.

Royal Roma Cricket Club would also be the favourites to qualify for the semi-finals as the second team from Group A, with them facing the last-placed team in the group in both their matches today. Padova Cricket Club, on the other hand, will have their task cut out as they will be up against the table-toppers in their two encounters today.

Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club are placed last in the Group A points table after the second day of action in the Rome T10 League 2020. They have been on the receiving end in all their four matches and would need a miracle to qualify for the semi-finals from the group.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the second day of matches in the Rome T10 League 2020 -

Rome T10 League Group A Points Table

Rome T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Rome T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Rajmani Singh of Royal Parma Cricket Club is the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the Rome T10 League 2020. He has smashed 264 runs in the four matches he has played, with his unbeaten 101 being the only century of the tournament to date. Singh has scored these runs at an exceptional strike rate of 251.42 and has struck 13 fours and 28 sixes, the most by any batsman thus far.

Rishan Kavinda of Padova Cricket Club occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters, with 145 runs to his name. He has a 61-run knock as his highest score. Kavinda has an impressive strike rate of 170.58 and has struck 11 fours apart from 12 hits over the rope.

Joy Perera of Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Rome T10 League 2020. He has scored 114 runs in the four matches he has played, with a 54-run inning as his top score. Perera has not been a slouch either, having scored his runs at a strike rate of 170.14 with the help of 10 fours and 8 maximums.

Most Wickets

Rome T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Attiq Ur Rehman and Jabrar Afzal, both bowlers from Royal Parma Cricket Club, have emerged as the highest wicket-takers after Day 2 of the Rome T10 League 2020. The two of them have picked up 6 wickets each, with the former placed higher due to his better economy rate.

Rehman has a best bowling effort of 2/7 and has an acceptable economy rate of 8.50. Afzal has a spell of 3/29 as his best performance but has been quite expensive, having conceded an average of 11.87 runs per over.

Rajmani Singh of Royal Parma Cricket Club has shown his all-round skills by scalping 5 wickets in the Rome T10 League 2020 thus far, along with three other bowlers. He occupies the third spot on the list courtesy of his much better economy rate.

Singh has returned figures of 2/7 as his best effort and has a decent economy rate of 7.85.

The batsmen and bowlers from the Group A teams will again have the opportunity today to add to their respective tallies, and climb up the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers charts of the Rome T10 League 2020.