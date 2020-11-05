Rome T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 4 (Updated)

The Rome T10 League 2020 has reached the halfway stage of the preliminary phase, with the Group A matches having been completed. The action will now shift to Group B over the next three days of the tournament.

Royal Parma Cricket Club have finished atop the Group A points table of the Rome T10 League 2020, with 12 points in their kitty. They won all their six matches to qualify for the semi-finals as the table-toppers.

Royal Roma Cricket Club occupied the second spot in Group A, with 8 points to their name. Their only two reversals came at the hands of Royal Parma Cricket Club and they would be joining their conquerors as the other semi-finalist from the group.

Padova Cricket Club were placed third in the Group A points table of the Rome T10 League 2020, with 4 points in their bag. Their only two wins came against the bottom-placed team in the group.

Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club finished with the wooden spoon in Group A. They were on the receiving end in all their six matches, thereby failing to register a point in the league phase.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the third day of matches in the Rome T10 League 2020 -

Rome T10 League Group A Points Table

Rome T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Rome T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Rajmani Singh of Royal Parma Cricket Club is the highest run-scorer after the third day of action in the Rome T10 League 2020. He has smashed 287 runs in the six matches he has played, with his unbeaten 101 being the only century of the tournament to date. Singh has scored these runs at an excellent strike rate of 237.19 and has struck 15 fours and 30 sixes, the most by far by any batsman.

Rishan Kavinda of Padova Cricket Club occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters, with 185 runs to his name. He has a 61-run inning as his highest score. Kavinda has a decent strike rate of 168.18 and has struck 16 fours apart from 14 hits over the rope.

Joy Perera of Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Rome T10 League 2020. He has scored 157 runs in the six matches he has played, with a 54-run knock as his top score. Perera has also been at his destructive best, having scored his runs at a strike rate of 178.40 with the help of 16 fours and 10 maximums.

Most Wickets

Rome T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Akash Handun and Ghulam Abbas, both from Padova Cricket Club, have emerged as the highest wicket-takers after Day 3 of the Rome T10 League 2020. The two of them have accounted for 8 wickets apiece, with the former placed higher due to his slightly better economy rate.

Handun has a best bowling effort of 3/9 and has an above-par economy rate of 9.75. Abbas has a spell of 3/20 as his best performance but has been even more expensive, having conceded an average of 10.50 runs per over.

Hardeep Singh of Royal Parma Cricket Club is among four bowlers who have taken 7 wickets each in the Rome T10 League 2020. He is placed third on the list as he has been the most economical of the foursome.

Singh has returned figures of 3/14 as his best effort and has a decent economy rate of 7.90.

The batsmen and bowlers from the Group B teams will now have the chance today onwards to make their presence felt in the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers charts of the Rome T10 League 2020.