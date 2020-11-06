Rome T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 5 (Updated)

The Rome T10 League 2020 had its fourth day of action on November 5, with the Group B teams displaying their wares for the first time. Another four Group B matches are scheduled to be played today.

Venezia Cricket Club won both their matches yesterday to occupy the top spot in the Group B points table of the Rome T10 League 2020 with 4 points in their kitty. They got the better of Defentas Sporting Club and Bergamo United Cricket Club in the two matches they have played.

Bologna Cricket Club and Bergamo United Cricket Club have two points apiece to their name, with both the teams having won and lost an encounter each. The former is placed higher in the Group B points table based on net run rate.

Defentas Sporting Club are placed last in the Group B points table of the Rome T10 League 2020 after the first day of action in the group. They were on the receiving end in both their matches against Venezia Cricket Club and Bologna Cricket Club respectively.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the fourth day of matches in the Rome T10 League 2020 -

Rome T10 League Group A Points Table

Rome T10 League Group B Points Table

Rome T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Rome T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Rajmani Singh of Royal Parma Cricket Club continues to be the highest run-scorer after the fourth day of action in the Rome T10 League 2020. He has amassed 287 runs in the six matches he has played, with his unbeaten 101 still being the only century of the tournament thus far. Singh has scored these runs at an outstanding strike rate of 237.19 and has struck 15 fours and 30 sixes, the most by any batsman to date.

Rishan Kavinda of Padova Cricket Club occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters, with 185 runs to his credit. He has a 61-run knock as his highest score. Kavinda has a decent strike rate of 168.18 and has struck 16 fours and 14 hits beyond the boundary.

Joy Perera of Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Rome T10 League 2020. He scored 157 runs in the six matches he played, with a 54-run innings as his top score. Perera has also brought his aggressive game to the fore, having scored his runs at a strike rate of 178.40 with the help of 16 fours and 10 maximums.

Two batsmen from Bergamo United Cricket Club - Mubashir Amin (53 runs) and Rizwan Tahir (42 runs) - along with Suresh Kolli (34 runs) of Bologna Cricket Club are the highest run-scorers so far from the Group B teams.

Most Wickets

Rome T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Akash Handun and Ghulam Abbas, both from Padova Cricket Club, are the highest wicket-takers after Day 4 of the Rome T10 League 2020. The two of them have accounted for 8 wickets each, with the former placed higher due to his slightly better economy rate.

Handun has a spell of 3/9 as his best performance and has an above-par economy rate of 9.75. Abbas has a best bowling effort of 3/20 but has been even more expensive, having conceded an average of 10.50 runs per over.

Hardeep Singh of Royal Parma Cricket Club is among four bowlers to have taken 7 wickets apiece in the Rome T10 League 2020. He is placed third on the list as he has been the most stingy of the foursome.

Singh has returned figures of 3/14 as his best effort and has an acceptable economy rate of 7.90.

Muhammad Adnan of Bologna Cricket Club and Faisal Muhammad of Bergamo United Cricket Club, with 5 wickets each, along with Khayer Abul (4 wickets) of Bologna Cricket Club, are the top three wicket-takers from the Group B outfits.

The batsmen and bowlers from the Group B teams will again have the opportunity today to climb up the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers charts of the Rome T10 League 2020.