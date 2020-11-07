Rome T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 6 (Updated)

The Rome T10 League 2020 had its fifth day of action on November 6, with the four teams in Group B playing a couple of matches each. The last four preliminary stage encounters will be played today, thereby deciding the semi-finalists from Group B.

Bergamo United Cricket Club and Venezia Cricket Club, with 6 points each, occupy the top two spots in the Group B points table of the Rome T10 League 2020. The former is placed higher due to their much superior net run rate.

Bologna Cricket Club are placed third in Group B with 4 points in their kitty. They are the other team in the group who have a shot for a berth in the semi-finals apart from the two teams above them in the points table.

Defentas Sporting Club are placed last in the Group B points table of the Rome T10 League 2020. They have lost all their four matches to be without a point and are no longer in contention for a spot in the knockout stages.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the fifth day of matches in the Rome T10 League 2020 -

Rome T10 League Group A Points Table

Rome T10 League Group B Points Table

Rome T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Rome T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Rajmani Singh of Royal Parma Cricket Club is still the highest run-scorer after the fifth day of action in the Rome T10 League 2020. He has smashed 287 runs in the six matches he has played, with his unbeaten 101 being the only century of the tournament to date. Singh has scored these runs at an excellent strike rate of 237.19 and has struck 15 fours and 30 sixes, the most by any batsman thus far.

Rishan Kavinda of Padova Cricket Club occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters, with 185 runs to his name. He has a 61-run innings as his top score. Kavinda has an acceptable strike rate of 168.18 and has struck 16 fours apart from 14 hits over the rope.

Joy Perera of Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Rome T10 League 2020. He amassed 157 runs in the six matches he played, with a 54-run knock as his highest score. Perera has also been severe on the bowlers, having scored his runs at a strike rate of 178.40 with the help of 16 fours and 10 maximums.

Nazmul Haque (107 runs) of Venezia Cricket Club, Malik Sarfraz (96 runs) of Bologna Cricket Club and Mubashir Amin (95 runs) of Bergamo United Cricket Club are the highest run-scorers so far from the Group B teams.

Most Wickets

Rome T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Faisal Muhammad of Bergamo United Cricket Club has joined Akash Handun and Ghulam Abbas, both from Padova Cricket Club, at the top of the highest wicket-takers list of the Rome T10 League 2020. The trio have accounted for 8 wickets apiece.

Muhammad has returned figures of 3/5 as his best effort and has an exceptional economy rate of 4.37. Handun and Abbas have spells of 3/9 and 3/20 as their best returns but have been on the expensive side, having conceded an average of 9.75 and 10.50 runs per over respectively.

Ravi Paul (7 wickets) of Bergamo United Cricket Club and two bowlers from Bologna Cricket Club - Muhammad Adnan and Khayer Abul with 6 wickets each - are the other top wicket-takers from the Group B outfits.

The batsmen and bowlers from the Group B teams will again have the chance today to climb up the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers charts of the Rome T10 League 2020.