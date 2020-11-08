Rome T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 7 (Updated)

The Rome T10 League 2020 has reached its decisive phase, with the champions set to be crowned today. The two semi-finals would be played on November 8, followed by the all-important final.

Venezia Cricket Club have finished atop the Group B points table of the Rome T10 League 2020, with 10 points in their kitty. They won five of their six league stage matches to qualify for the semi-finals as the table-toppers.

Bergamo United Cricket Club occupied the second spot in Group B, with 8 points to their name. They won four of their preliminary stage encounters and are the other team to qualify for the semi-finals from the group.

Bologna Cricket Club were placed third in the Group B points table of the Rome T10 League 2020, with 6 points in their bag. They got the better of Bergamo United Cricket Club once, apart from their two wins against the bottom-placed team in the group.

Defentas Sporting Club finished with the wooden spoon in Group B. They were on the receiving end in all their six matches, thereby failing to register a point in the league phase.

Royal Parma Cricket Club will be crossing swords with Bergamo United Cricket Club in the first semi-final of the Rome T10 League 2020. It will be followed by the other penultimate round match between Venezia Cricket Club and Royal Roma Cricket Club.

The winners of the two semi-finals will finally be facing each other in the title-decider.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the conclusion of the preliminary stage matches in the Rome T10 League 2020 -

Rome T10 League Group A Points Table

Rome T10 League Group B Points Table

Rome T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Rome T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Rajmani Singh of Royal Parma Cricket Club is the highest run-scorer after the conclusion of the group stage matches in the Rome T10 League 2020. He has amassed 287 runs in the six matches he has played, with his unbeaten 101 being the only century in the league phase. Singh has scored these runs at an excellent strike rate of 237.19 and has struck 15 fours and 30 sixes, the most by any batsman to date.

Nazmul Haque of Venezia Cricket Club occupies the second position in the list of highest run-getters, with 266 runs coming from his blade. He has an 82-run knock as his highest score. Haque also has an exceptional strike rate of 237.50, with his runs comprising of 24 fours and 23 hits beyond the boundary.

Rishan Kavinda of Padova Cricket Club is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Rome T10 League 2020. He has accumulated 185 runs in the six matches he has played, with a 61-run effort as his top score. Kavinda has scored these runs at a decent strike rate of 168.18 with the help of 16 fours and 14 maximums.

Rajmani Singh and Nazmul Haque are likely to fight it out today to finish atop the highest run-scorers list of the Rome T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Rome T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Ravi Paul of Bergamo United Cricket Club is the highest wicket-taker of the Rome T10 League 2020 before the knockout stage encounters, with 13 scalps to his credit. He has a spell of 3/7 as his best performance and has an excellent economy rate of 5.58.

Faisal Muhammad of Bergamo United Cricket Club and Suresh Kolli of Bologna Cricket Club are among five bowlers who have taken 8 wickets apiece in the Rome T10 League 2020 thus far. They occupy the second and third spots on the list due to their better economy rates compared to the other three bowlers.

Muhammad has returned figures of 3/5 as his best effort and has an exceptional economy rate of 4.72. Kolli's spell of 5/16 is the only five-wicket haul of the tournament to date but he has been slightly on the expensive side, having conceded an average of 9.11 runs per over.

With Ravi Paul having built up a big lead, the other bowlers from the four semi-finalists might find it difficult to displace him from the top of the highest wicket-takers list of the Rome T10 League 2020.