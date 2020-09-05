Rome T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until September 4 (Updated)

The Rome T10 League 2020 has reached its final day of group stage action, with the last three league matches to be played on September 5. The last match of the day would be the Shield Final, contested between the third-placed teams in both the groups.

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club have finished atop the Group A points table of the Rome T10 League 2020 with 8 points in their kitty. They won all their group stage matches and would be up against the second-placed team from Group B in the semi-finals.

Brescia Cricket Club, with 6 points to their name, are the other team to have qualified for the knockout stage of the tournament from the group. They won three of their four matches, with their only reversal coming against the table-toppers, and would be playing the Group B table-toppers in the other semi-final.

Rome Bangla Cricket Club are the only other team to have finished on the winning side to date in Group A of the Rome T10 League 2020. They have 4 points to their name courtesy of wins against the two bottom-placed teams, and would be facing the third-placed team from Group B in the Shield Final.

Asian Latina Cricket Club and Roma Capannelle Cricket Club have both lost the three matches each they have played to be without a point to date. They will be up against each other in the first match of the day, an encounter that would decide the wooden spoon holders in Group A.

Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club are placed atop the Group B points table of the Rome T10 League 2020 with 6 points to their credit. They have completed their league engagements and are awaiting the results of the remaining two matches of the group, which could decide their future in the tournament.

Bergamo Cricket Club have won both the matches they have played so far and have 4 points in their bag. They would finish as the table-toppers if they are able to emerge on the winning side in both their matches today.

Roma Cricket Club occupy the third position in the Group B points table of the Rome T10 League 2020 with 4 points from the three games they have played. They would need to win their final group stage encounter against Bergamo Cricket Club to entertain any hopes of making it through to the semi-finals.

Kings XI Cricket Club have bowed out of the tournament with 2 points to their name. Their solitary victory in the four matches they played came against the bottom-placed team in the group.

Kent Lanka Cricket Club are yet to register a win in the Rome T10 League 2020, having lost all their three matches so far. They would be taking on Bergamo Cricket Club in their final league encounter today, with even a win with a massive margin unlikely to help them avoid the bottom spot in Group B.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the penultimate day of group stage matches in the Rome T10 League 2020 -

Rome T10 League Group A Points Table

Rome T10 League Group B Points Table

Rome T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Rome T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Shadnan Khan of Brescia Cricket Club continues to be the highest run-scorer after the fourth day of action in the Rome T10 League 2020. He has smashed 141 runs in the three matches he has played with his 103-run knock being the only century of the tournament to date. Khan has an outstanding strike rate of 276.47 with his runs including 9 fours and 14 sixes, the most by any batsman so far.

Hasnat Ahmed of Janjua Brescia Cricket Club occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters with 119 runs to his name. He has an unbeaten 50 as his top score and has not been dismissed in two of the four matches. Ahmed also has an excellent strike rate of 264.44 and has struck 9 fours and 11 maximums.

Babar Hussain of Brescia Cricket Club is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Rome T10 League 2020. He has scored 104 runs in the four matches he has played with an unbeaten 45-run knock as his highest score. Hussain has an impressive strike rate of 200.00 and has struck 13 fours apart from 6 hits over the ropes.

With eight more matches to be played, we could still see a lot of upheavals in the highest run-scorers list of the Rome T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Rome T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Basharat Ali of Brescia Cricket Club is the highest wicket-taker after the penultimate day of group stage action in the Rome T10 League 2020. He has scalped 8 wickets in the four matches he has played. Ali has a best bowling effort of 3/9 and has an acceptable economy rate of 8.62.

Zahid Ali of Janjua Brescia Cricket Club occupies the second spot in the list of highest wicket-takers with 7 scalps to his name. He has figures of 3/22 as his best bowling performance but has been quite expensive, having conceded an average of 11.28 runs per over.

Dinidu Marage, Muhammad Iqbal and Muhammad Yaseen are the joint third-highest wicket-takers of the Rome T10 League 2020. The trio have taken 6 wickets each, with Marage and Iqbal placed higher on the list due to their superior strike rate.

Marage of Roma Cricket Club and Iqbal of Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club have identical overall figures, with both having conceded 51 runs in the 6 overs they have delivered. Marage has a spell of 3/5 as his best bowling performance while Iqbal has a best effort of 3/11.

With a significant number of matches yet to be played, all the bowlers would fancy their chances to overhaul Basharat Ali at the top of the highest wicket-takers list of the Rome T10 League 2020.