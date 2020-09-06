Rome T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until September 5 (Updated)

The Rome T10 League 2020 has reached its decisive phase, with the champions to be crowned today. The two semi-finals will be played on September 6, followed by the 3rd place playoff match and the all-important final.

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club have finished atop the Group A points table of the Rome T10 League 2020 after the conclusion of the group stage matches. They have 8 points to their credit, courtesy wins in all the four encounters they have played.

Brescia Cricket Club are placed second on the Group A points table with 6 points in their bag. They won three of their four matches, with their only reversal coming against the table-toppers, and are the other team to have qualified for the knockout stage of the tournament from the group.

Rome Bangla Cricket Club occupied the third stop in the Group A points table of the Rome T10 League 2020 with 4 points in their kitty. Their two wins in the league stage came against the two bottom-placed teams in the group.

Asian Latina Cricket Club avoided the wooden spoon in Group A by putting it across Roma Capannelle Cricket Club in the encounter between the two teams yesterday. The latter were consigned to the last spot in the group, having lost all their matches.

Bergamo Cricket Club finished as the table-toppers in Group B of the Rome T10 League 2020 with 8 points to their name. Just like Janjua Brescia Cricket Club, they remained unbeaten in the group stage, emerging victorious in all their four matches.

Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club completed the semi-final lineup by finishing as the second-placed team in Group B. They finished their league engagements with 6 points, their only loss coming against Bergamo Cricket Club.

Roma Cricket Club, with 4 points in their kitty, occupied the third spot in the Group B points table of the Rome T10 League 2020. They also triumphed over Rome Bangla Cricket Club, the third-placed team in Group A, in the shield final.

Kings XI Cricket Club were the other team in the group to have registered a win in the tournament. Their solitary win came against Kent Lanka Cricket Club, which is the team that finished last in the group with no points in their bag.

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club will be crossing swords against Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club in the first semi-final of the Rome T10 League 2020 followed by the other penultimate round match between Bergamo Cricket Club and Brescia Cricket Club. The losing semi-finalists will face off in the 3rd place playoff match, with the winners of the penultimate round matches playing the title decider.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the conclusion of the group stage matches in the Rome T10 League 2020 -

Rome T10 League Group A Points Table

Rome T10 League Group B Points Table

Rome T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Rome T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Navodh Kalansuriya of Roma Cricket Club is the highest run-scorer after the conclusion of the group matches and shield final of the Rome T10 League 2020. He has amassed 159 runs in the five matches he has played with a 53-run inning as his highest score. Kalansuriya has scored these runs at an excellent strike rate of 227.14 and has struck 10 fours and 15 sixes, which is the most by any batsman so far.

Shadnan Khan of Brescia Cricket Club occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters with 141 runs to his name. These runs have come in only three matches, with his 103-run knock being the only century of the tournament to date. Khan has an outstanding strike rate of 276.47 with his runs including 9 fours and 14 maximums.

Amandeep Singh of Asian Latina Cricket Club is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Rome T10 League 2020. He has scored 129 runs in the four matches he has played with a 48-run knock as his top score. Singh has an impressive strike rate of 184.28 and has struck 11 fours apart from 9 hits over the ropes.

With Roma Cricket Club eliminated from the tournament, any of the batsmen from the four semi-finalists could go past Navodh Kalansuriya and emerge as the highest run-scorer of the Rome T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Rome T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Basharat Ali of Brescia Cricket Club and Dinidu Marage of Roma Cricket Club, with 8 wickets each, have emerged as the highest wicket-takers of the Rome T10 League 2020 so far. Ali occupies the top spot on the list due to his superior strike rate of 6.00.

Ali has a best bowling effort of 3/9 and has an acceptable economy rate of 8.62. Marage has a spell of 3/5 as his best bowling performance and has a slightly higher economy rate of 9.60.

Zahid Ali of Janjua Brescia Cricket Club occupies the third spot in the list of highest wicket-takers in the Rome T10 League 2020. He has 7 scalps to his name in the four matches he has played. Ali has figures of 3/22 as his best bowling performance but has been quite expensive, having conceded an average of 11.28 runs per over.

With Dinidu Marage having played his last match in the tournament, Basharat Ali and the other bowlers from the four semi-finalists would be fighting it out to finish at the top of the highest wicket-takers list of the Rome T10 League 2020.