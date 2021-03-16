Rome T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until March 15 (Updated)

The Rome T10 League 2021 saw its first day of action on March 15, with four matches played on the day. Another four encounters are scheduled to be played on Tuesday, March 16.

Asian Latina won both their matches on the opening day of the tournament and are placed atop the Rome T10 League 2021 points table with four points in their kitty.

Rome Bangla Morning Sun and Roma CC won and lost an encounter apiece. The two teams have a couple of points each, with the former placed higher due to their much superior net run rate.

Kent Lanka are yet to begin their campaign in the Rome T10 League 2021. They will not be seen in action on March 16 as well.

Royal Roma suffered crushing defeats in both their matches on Monday. They are yet to register a point in the tournament and occupy the last spot in the points table.

Following are the team standings after the opening day of matches in the Rome T10 League 2021 -

Rome T10 League Points Table

Rome T10 League 2021 top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Rome T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Sharif SM Raihan of Rome Bangla Morning Sun is the highest run-scorer following the first day of action in the Rome T10 League 2021.

He has amassed 143 runs in two knocks, with an unbeaten 113 being his highest score. Raihan has scored these runs at an impressive strike rate of 246.55, with the help of 13 fours and 12 sixes.

Amandeep Singh of Asian Latina occupies second position on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 134 runs in two matches, with an unbeaten 124 as his best effort. Singh's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 291.30, and include 11 fours and 13 maximums.

Dinidu Marage of Roma CC is placed third on the highest run-getters list of the Rome T10 League 2021. He has blasted 100 runs thus far, with 52 being his top score. Marage has an outstanding strike rate of 303.03, and has struck 3 boundaries and 14 sixes.

Most Wickets

Rome T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Munsurul Amin of Rome Bangla Morning Sun, with four wickets to his name, emerged as the highest wicket-taker on Day 1 of the Rome T10 League 2021. All his wickets came in a spell of 4/10 and he has an excellent economy rate of 6.66.

Pruthuvi Samarage of Roma CC, with three scalps, occupies the second spot on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best spell of 3/20 but has been extremely expensive, having conceded an average of 15.00 runs per over.

Anik Ahmed of Rome Bangla Morning Sun is among five bowlers who picked up a couple of wickets each on the first day of the Rome T10 League 2021. He is placed third on the list courtesy of his much better economy rate.

Ahmed has a spell of 2/10 as his best performance and has an exceptional economy rate of 6.00.