Rome T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until March 16 (Updated)

The Rome T10 League 2021 saw its second day of action on March 16, with four fixtures played on the day. Another four matches are scheduled to be played on Wednesday, March 17.

Asian Latina and Roma CC, with six points apiece, occupy the top two spots in the Rome T10 League 2021 points table. The former have a much superior net run rate and have also played a match less.

Rome Bangla Morning Sun are placed third in the points table. They have won and lost a couple of encounters each for the four points in their kitty.

Kent Lanka will start their campaign in the Rome T10 League 2021 on Wednesday, with two matches featuring the team scheduled for the day.

Royal Roma have come up short in all five of their encounters thus far. They are yet to open their account in the tournament and are placed last in the points table.

Following are the team standings after the second day of matches in the Rome T10 League 2021:

Rome T10 League Points Table

Rome T10 League 2021 top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Advertisement

Rome T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Sharif SM Raihan of Rome Bangla Morning Sun continues to be the highest run-scorer in the Rome T10 League 2021. He has smashed 240 runs in four matches, with an unbeaten 113 being his top score. Raihan has an excellent strike rate of 242.22, and has struck 20 fours and 21 sixes.

Amandeep Singh of Asian Latina is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 170 runs to date, with his unbeaten 124 being the highest score of the tournament. Singh has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 278.68, with the help of 13 boundaries and 16 sixes.

Royal Roma's Arif Muhammad occupies third spot on the highest run-getters list in the Rome T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 169 runs in four knocks, with an unbeaten 55 being his best effort. Muhammad's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 183.69, and are studded with 12 fours and 11 maximums.

Most Wickets

Rome T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Pruthuvi Samarage of Roma CC, with six scalps, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 2 of the Rome T10 League 2021. He has a best spell of 3/20 but has been extremely expensive, having conceded an average of 13.50 runs per over.

Advertisement

Anik Ahmed of Rome Bangla Morning Sun and Indika Senn of Roma CC are among three bowlers who have taken five wickets to date. They are placed second and third on the wicket-taking charts based on their better economy rates.

Ahmed has a spell of 2/10 as his best performance and has an excellent economy rate of 6.50. Senn has 2/11 as his best effort but has been taken for an average of 11.50 runs per over.