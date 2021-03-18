Rome T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until March 17 (Updated)

The Rome T10 League 2021 saw its third day of action on March 17, with four matches played on the day. The other four encounters are scheduled to be played on Thursday, March 18.

Asian Latina are perched atop the Rome T10 League 2021 points table with ten points in their kitty. They have won all five of their matches thus far and are the only unbeaten team left in the tournament.

Roma CC, with eight points, occupy the second spot in the points table. Their only reversal in the tournament has come against the table-toppers, that too via the Golden Ball.

Rome Bangla Morning Sun is the other team to have won an encounter in the Rome T10 League 2021 points table. They have a fifty percent record in the tournament, with three wins and losses apiece.

Kent Lanka and Royal Roma are yet to open their accounts in the tournament. While the former have played just two matches so far, the latter have come up short in all six of their encounters to date.

Following are the team standings after the third day of matches in the Rome T10 League 2021:

Rome T10 League Points Table

Rome T10 League 2021 top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Advertisement

Rome T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Sharif SM Raihan of Rome Bangla Morning Sun is still the highest run-scorer in the Rome T10 League 2021. He has amassed 282 runs in six innings, with an unbeaten 113 being his best effort. Raihan has scored these runs at an excellent strike rate of 238.98, with the help of 25 fours and 24 sixes.

Asian Latina's Amandeep Singh occupies second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 210 runs in five matches, with his unbeaten 124 still the top score of the tournament. Singh's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 272.72, and include 15 fours and 21 maximums.

Anik Ahmed of Rome Bangla Morning Sun is placed third on the highest run-getters list in the Rome T10 League 2021. He has scored 181 runs thus far, with a 59-run knock being his highest score. Ahmed has an impressive strike rate of 218.07, and has struck 18 boundaries and 15 sixes.

Most Wickets

Rome T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Rome Bangla Morning Sun's Anik Ahmed has showcased his all-round skills by emerging as the highest wicket-taker in the Rome T10 League 2021, with seven scalps to his credit. He has a best spell of 2/10 and has an acceptable economy rate of 8.36.

The Roma CC duo of Indika Senn and Pruthuvi Samarage have picked up six wickets each thus far. The former is placed second on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of having a better economy rate.

Senn has a spell of 2/11 as his best performance and has conceded at an average of 9.80 runs per over. Samarage has a best effort of 3/20 but has been extremely expensive, having been taken for an average of 13.50 runs per over.