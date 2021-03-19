Rome T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until March 18 (Updated)

The Rome T10 League 2021 saw its penultimate day of group stage action on March 18, with four matches played on the day. The final four league phase encounters are scheduled to be played on Friday, March 19.

Roma CC have moved to the top of the Rome T10 League 2021 points table with 12 points in their kitty. They have registered wins in six of their seven encounters thus far.

Asian Latina, with 10 points, are placed second in the points table. They came up short against the table-toppers on Thursday, but have an extra match in hand compared to them.

Rome Bangla Morning Sun, who had a rest day on March 18, occupy third spot in the Rome T10 League 2021 points table. They have already qualified for the semi-finals along with the two teams above them in the standings.

Royal Roma got the better of Kent Lanka in both matches between the two sides on Thursday. They have four points in their kitty and will have to wait for Friday's results to know their fate in the tournament.

Kent Lanka have been on the receiving end of all five of their encounters to date. They need to win at least two of their three matches on Friday to stand any chance of making it through to the knockout stage of the Rome T10 League 2021.

Following are the team standings after the fourth day of matches in the Rome T10 League 2021:

Rome T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Sharif SM Raihan of Rome Bangla Morning Sun continues to be the highest run-scorer in the Rome T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 282 runs in six knocks, with an unbeaten 113 being his top score. Raihan's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 238.98, and are studded with 25 fours and 24 maximums.

Amandeep Singh of Asian Latina is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 221 runs thus far, including the tournament's highest score of an unbeaten 124. Singh has an excellent strike rate of 263.09, and has struck 17 boundaries and 21 sixes.

Royal Roma's Arif Muhammad has jumped to third spot on the highest run-getters list in the Rome T10 League 2021. He has accumulated 210 runs in six matches, with an unbeaten 55 being his best effort. Muhammad has scored these runs at a decent strike rate of 161.53, with the help of 16 fours and 12 sixes.

Most Wickets

Anil Kumar of Royal Roma has emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the Rome T10 League 2021, with nine scalps to his name. He has a spell of 3/8 as his best performance and has an acceptable economy rate of 9.72.

Rome Bangla Morning Sun's Anik Ahmed and Prabath Ekneligoda of Roma CC are among five bowlers who have taken seven wickets apiece in the Rome T10 League 2021 to date. They are placed second and third on the wicket-taking charts, courtesy of their better economy rates.

Ahmed has a best spell of 2/10 and a decent economy rate of 8.36. Ekneligoda has 2/8 as his best returns but has been slightly expensive, having conceded an average of 10.41 runs per over.