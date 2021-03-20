Rome T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until March 19 (Updated)

The Rome T10 League 2021 has reached its decisive phase with the champions to be crowned on Saturday, March 20. The final four preliminary stage matches were played on Friday.

Asian Latina and Roma CC occupy the top two spots in the Rome T10 League 2021 points table with 14 points each in their respective kitties. The former finished as table-toppers, courtesy of their better net run rate.

Rome Bangla Morning Sun, with eight points, are placed third in the points table. They lost all their matches to the two table-toppers while coming up trumps in all their encounters against the teams below them on the table.

Royal Roma are the other team to have finished on the winning side in the Rome T10 League 2021. They defeated Kent Lanka in both matches between the two teams to consign the latter to the last spot in the points table.

Asian Latina will face Royal Roma in the first semi-final of the Rome T10 League 2021. The other last-four clash will see Roma CC cross swords against Rome Bangla Morning Sun.

Following are the team standings after the conclusion of group stage matches in the Rome T10 League 2021:

Rome T10 League Points Table

Rome T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Rome T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Sharif SM Raihan of Rome Bangla Morning Sun finished as the highest run-scorer after the group stage of the Rome T10 League 2021. He has amassed 325 runs in seven matches, with an unbeaten 113 being his highest score. Raihan has an impressive strike rate of 225.69, and has struck 28 fours and 27 sixes.

Asian Latina's Amandeep Singh occupies second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 229 runs to date, with his unbeaten 124 being the top score of the tournament. Singh has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 254.44, and has clubbed 17 fours and 22 sixes.

Arif Muhammad of Royal Roma is placed third on the highest run-getters list in the Rome T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 210 runs in six knocks, with an unbeaten 55 being his best effort. Muhammad's runs have come at a decent strike rate of 161.53, and include 16 boundaries and 12 sixes.

Most Wickets

Rome T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Mhindukulasuri Sanjaya of Kent Lanka and Gurdip Singh of Asian Latina, with 10 scalps apiece, have emerged as the highest wicket-takers in the Rome T10 League 2021. The former is placed higher due to a slightly better economy rate.

Sanjaya had a best spell of 4/15 and a decent economy rate of 9.30. Singh has a spell of 3/13 as his best performance and has conceded an average of 9.57 runs per over.

Anil Kumar of Royal Roma is placed third on the wicket-taking charts of the Rome T10 League 2021, with nine scalps to his credit. He has a best effort of 3/8 and has an acceptable economy rate of 9.72.