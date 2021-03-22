ROP vs BAP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Bologna Match - Mar 23rd, 2021

Royal Parma won six out of six league matches in the ECS 2020 season. However, they couldn’t win the title as they lost to Royal Roma in the summit clash.

Parma would love to win the tournament this time around. Captain Sukhpal Singh is the all-time leading wicket-taker for their side and will hope to take more wickets this season.

Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Harkamal Singh, Balwinder Singh will form the top-four in the batting line-up for ROP. Sukhpal Singh and Attiq Ur Rehman will take care of their pace bowling duties, with Sheraz Afzal and Mehboob Ahmed being the spin options.

BAP, on the other hand, lost their first encounter and won their second game of the season on their ECS debut. In their previous game against Pianoro, BAP won by 7 wickets. Pianoro batted first and posted 114/6 in 10 overs. Dastageer Ghulam’s 38-run knock and Zaryab Arshad's 53-run knock helped BAP successfully chase down the total.

Considering their performances in the previous edition of the ECS season, ROP will enter this contest as the clear favorites to win the match.

Squads to choose from

Royal Parma

Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Hardeep Singh, Satvir Singh, Sheraz Afzal, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Gurpreet Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed, Prabhdeep Singh, Rajmani Singh, Ram Jaspal, Sukhpal Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Balwinder Singh, Harkamal Singh, Mehmoor Javed.

Baracca Prato

Abid Hussain, Ali Hassan, Amjad Shavez, Arsian Akhtar, Asim Ali, Dastageer Ghulam, Hamid Shad Ali, Zaryab Arshad, Asfand Faraz, Hamza Miran, Shahid Imran, Hassan Ali, Ilyas Ahmed, Karamat Ullah khan, Muddsar Ali, Pradeep Kamara, Riasat Ali, Shams Ejaz, Sheraz Asim, Tadeel Shahzad, Zaheer Abbas, Zaka Ullah, Asim Javaid, Mehboob Ur Rehman.

Probable Playing XIs

Royal Parma

Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Harkamal Singh, Balwinder Singh (WK), Sukhpal Singh (C), Attiq Ur Rehman, Sheraz Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Jabrar Afzal, Hardeep Singh

Baracca Prato

Ghulam Dastgeer (C), Asim Javaid (WK), Arslan Akhtar, Zaryab Arshad, Ali Hassan Jr, Shahid Imran, Pradeep Kumara, Ali Hassan Sr, Karamat Ullah Khan, Muddsar Ali, Abid Hussain.

Match Details

Match: Royal Parma vs Baracca Prato, Match 5

Date and Time: March 23, 2021 at 2:00 PM

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna

Pitch Report

On the first day of the tournament, the side chasing won all four contests quite easily. Captains winning the toss would thus love to bowl first to chase down whatever total is posted.

Pacers are getting lateral movement initially and batsmen can target short boundaries once the first two overs are done and dusted. The first innings par score is 110-120.

ECS T10 Bologna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions for ROP vs BAP

ROP vs BAP Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Balwinder Singh, Ghulam Dastgeer, Ali Hassan, Zaryab Arshad, Abid Hussain, Hardeep Singh, Rajmani Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Pradeep Kumara, Shahid Imran, Jabrab Afzal

Captain: Dastageer Ghulam Vice-captain: Rajmani Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mehmoor Javed, Balwinder Singh, Ghulam Dastgeer, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Zaryab Arshad, Karamat Ullah Khan, Rajmani Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Pradeep Kumara, Hassan Ali, Jabrab Afzal

Captain: Balwinder Singh Vice-captain: Sukhpal Singh