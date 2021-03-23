ROP vs CRS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Bologna Match - Mar 24, 2021

Royal Parma and Cricket Stars will lock horns in the 9th match of the ECS T10 Bologna at the Oval Rastigno in Bologna on Wednesday.

Royal Parma have won one of their two games so far and are currently placed in second position on the points table. They will come into this match as the favorites, although they lost their last game against Kings XI by eight wickets.

Cricket Stars, on the other hand, will be playing their second ECS T10 Bologna match. They fell short by nine runs in their opening game of the tournament against Bologna and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table.

With both teams looking forward to starting their day with a win, fans will be in for a thrilling encounter on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

Royal Parma

Sukhpal Singh (C), Rajmani Singh, Balwinder Singh (WK), Gurpreet Singh, Jaspal Ram, Hardeep Singh, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Mehmoor Javed (WK), Harkamal Singh, Sheraz Afzal, Attiq Ur Rehman, Hardeep Singh, Mehboob Ahmed, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Jabrar Afzal, Sukhraj Singh, Prabhdeep Singh and Satvir Singh.

Cricket Stars

Lovepreet Singh (C), Sultan Hassan, Suraj Prakash (WK), Manjot Singh Gill, Adnan Saleem, Nalain Haider, Manpreet Singh, Amit Heera, Majid Muhammad, Gurpreet Singh, Harpreet Singh, Navdeep Singh, Prabhjeet Singh, Balpreeet Singh Chander, Narinder Singh and Rajinder Minhas.

Predicted Playing XIs

Royal Parma

Rajmani Singh, Mehmood Javed (WK), Sukhpal Singh (C), Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Harkamal Singh, Mehboob Ahmed, Attiq Ur Rehman, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Hardeep Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Sukhraj Singh.

Cricket Stars

Sultan Hassan, Lovepreet Singh (C), Suraj Prakash (WK), Manjot Singh Gill, Adnan Saleem, Nalain Haider, Majid Muhammad, Gurpreet Singh, Harpreet Singh, Navdeep Singh, Prabhjeet Singh.

Match Details

Match: Royal Parma vs Cricket Stars, Match 9

Date: 24th March 2021, 02:00 PM IST

Venue: Oval Rastigno, Bologna.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Oval Rastigno has greatly favored the batsmen in the last couple of matches. The batsmen will get full value of their shots on this ground due to relatively shorter boundaries. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 109 runs.

ROP vs CRS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mehmood Javed, Attiq Ur Rehman, Mehboob Ahmed, Sultan Hassan, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Lovepreet Singh, Rajmani Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Majid Muhammad, Nalain Haider, Jabrar Afzal.

Captain: Rajmani Singh. Vice-Captain: Lovepreet Singh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Attiq Ur Rehman, Suraj Prakash, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Mehboob Ahmed, Sultan Hassan, Rajmani Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Nalain Haider, Majid Muhammad.

Captain: Deependra Singh Shekhawat. Vice-Captain: Sukhpal Singh.