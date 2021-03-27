ROP vs PIA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Match - March 27th, 2021

Match 21 of the ECS T10 Bologna will see Royal Parma take on Pianoro at the Oval Rastignano on Saturday.
Royal Parma are currently second in the ECS T10 Bologna points table, winning five of their seven games while losing twice. They head into the fixture on the back of a 12-run win over Baracca Prato.
Pianoro, on the other hand, defeated Bologna by 44 runs in their last ECS T10 Bologna outing. They are third in the table with four wins and three losses from seven games.
Both teams have qualified for the ECS T10 Bologna semi-finals and will want to carry the winning momentum into the knockouts.
Squads to choose from
Royal Parma
Sukhpal Singh (c), Ram Jaspal, Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Harkamal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Sheraz Afzal, Hardeep Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed, Satvir Singh, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Balwinder Singh, Prabhdeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh
Pianoro
Charles Fernando, Waleed Rana, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Nasir Abbas (wk), Shammi Mahendra, Raheel Riaz, Arslan Rana (c), Nicolo Fernando, Hammad Amjad, Aravinth Suresh, Farhan Shafique, Zeeshan Ahmed, Muhammad Abuzar, Anam Mollik, Muhammad Abubakar, Asim Khalid, Nisantha Anton
Probable Playing XIs
Royal Parma
Attiq Ur Rehman, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Hardeep Singh, Harkamal Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Ram Jaspal, Mehboob Ahmed, Mehmoor Javed(wk), Rajmani Singh, Sukhpal Singh(c), Sukhraj Singh
Pianoro
Aravinth Suresh, ArsIan Rana(c), Asim Khalid, Charles Fernando, Farhan Shafique, Hammad Amjad, Nasir Abbas(wk), Nicolo Fernando, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Raheel Riaz, Waleed Rana
Match Details
Match: Royal Parma vs Pianoro, Match 21
Date and Time: March 27, 1.00 PM
Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna
Pitch report
The pitch at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna has favored the batsmen, who also like the shorter boundaries. Most ECS T10 Bologna games at the venue have been won by chasing teams. Hence, both sides would want to bowl first upon winning the toss.
ECS T10 Bologna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ROP vs PIA ECS)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mehmoor Javed, Attiq Ur Rehman, Nicolo Fernando, Charles Fernando, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Waleed Rana, Rajmani Singh, ArsIan Rana, Jabrar Afzal, Farhan Shafique, Asim Khalid
Captain: Waleed Rana. Vice-captain: Rajmani Singh
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mehmoor Javed, Mehboob Ahmed, Charles Fernando, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Hardeep Singh, Waleed Rana, Rajmani Singh, ArsIan Rana, Jabrar Afzal, Farhan Shafique, Sukhpal Singh
Captain: Hardeep Singh. Vice-captain: Mehmoor Javed