ROR vs KEL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for ECS T10 Rome Match - March 18th, 2021

Match number 13 of the ECS T10 Rome will see Royal Roma lock horns with Kent Lanka at the Rome Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Royal Roma have had a disastrous season so far and are currently languishing at the bottom of the ECS T10 Rome table. They have lost six in six and will be eager to get off the mark on Thursday.

Kent Lanka have also flattered to decieve in the ECS T10 Rome, losing the two games they have played thus far. They will be keen to get going or else risk finding themselves in a similar place to Royal Roma.

Squads to choose from

Royal Roma

Bhupinder Dev, Dharamvir Kumar, Fakhrul Islam, Harkirat Singh, Hassan Mubashar, Muhammad Bilal, Sohail Mahamood, Usman Mubashar, Anul Kumar, Milap Singh, Shoaib Awan, Surajpal Singh, Umar Shahad, Usama Butt, Akhil Govada, Arif Muhammad, Hardeep Singh, Kulwinder Ram, Mohammad Munir, Muneeb Niazi, Rajwinder Singh, Reddy Vajrala, Shahid Gulzar

Kent Lanka

Mithun Jayamanna, Thushan Peiris, Dilan Fernando, Muthumala Dinesh, Arachige Shanka, Amila Sanjeewa, Muthumala Sudarshana, Santhanam Irosh, Ramapulle Ramesh, Thimira Perera, Weerasinghe Risal Samaru, Nevil Renath, Mithun Buwaneka, Murugan Kanageshwaran, Disawage Manoj, Mhindukulasuri Sanjaya, Mishen Alessio and Arachchige Ruchira Manorath Lasidu and Danushka Tikiriyadura.

Probable Playing XIs

Royal Roma

Usama Butt, Shahid Gulzar, Fakhrul Islam, Anil Kumar(c), Dharamvir Kumar, Sohail Mahamood, Muneeb Niazi, Bejawada Phanindra(wk), Vajrala Reddy, Umar Shahzad, Surajpal Singh

Kent Lanka

Mishen Alessio, Mithun Buwaneka, Tikiriyadura Danushka(c), Muthumala Dinesh, Santhanam Irosh, Manorath Lasidu(wk), Sudarshana Muthumala, Weerasinghe Risal Samaru, Mhindukulasuri Sanjaya, Amila Sanjeewa, Arachige Shanka

Match Details

Match: Royal Roma vs Kent Lanka, ECS T10 Rome, Match 13.

Date & Time: March 18; 1:00 PM.

Venue: Rome Cricket Ground, Rome, Italy

Pitch Report

Although the strip favors the batsmen, it offers something for the pacers early on. Batters are likely to score big if they spend some time in the middle. As for the spinners, the shorter boundaries work against their favor.

ECS T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion (ROR vs KEL)

ROR vs KEL Dream11 Team - ECS T10 Rome

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bejawada Phanindra, Nur Mohammod, Reddy Vajrala, Hassan Mubashar, Sudarshana Muthumala, Muneeb Niazi, Santhanam Irosh, Muthumala Dinesh, Anil Kumar, Amila Sanjeewa, Umar Shahzad

Captain: Reddy Vajrala, Vice-captain: Muneeb Niazi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nur Mohammod, Arachige Shanka, Reddy Vajrala, Hassan Mubashar, Sudarshana Muthumala, Muneeb Niazi, Santhanam Irosh, Mhindukulasari Sanjaya, Anil Kumar, Amila Sanjeewa, Surajpail Singh

Captain: Arachige Shanka, Vice-captain: Sudarshana Muthumala