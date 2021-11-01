ROR vs KIN XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Italy Rome Finals 2021, Match 1 and 3

Royal Roma will take on Kings XI in the first and third match of the ECS Italy Rome Finals 2021 at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome on Monday.

Royal Roma won four of their six matches in ECS Rome which was held in November 2020. They finished second in the points table on that occasion. Kings XI, meanwhile, ended at fourth position in the ECS Rome 2020 group table. They were able to win just one of their four matches.

ROR vs KIN-XI Probable Playing 11 Today

ROR XI

Nur Mohammod, Mubarak Hossain, Dharamvir Kumar, Hassan Mubashar, Sohail Mahamood, Surajpal Singh, Muneeb Niazi, Kulwinder Ram, Anil Kumar, Milap Singh, Umar Shahzad

KIN XI

Manjeet Singh, Malkeet Singh, Simranjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Jagjit Nagra, Jagmeet Singh, Jaipal Singh, Shafique Muhammad, Noman Ali, Amarjit Singh, Momi Taran

Match Details

ROR vs KIN XI, ECS Italy Rome Finals 2021, Match 1 and 3

Date and Time: 1st November, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be balanced and both batters and bowlers will find some assistance on this wicket. The first couple of matches will tell us more about the nature of the pitch.

Today’s ROR vs KIN XI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

N Mohammod could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

M Hossain comes with plenty of reputation in the ECS Rome circuit. Singh is known to bide his time before unleashing the big shots and he can take down bowling units with ease.

All-rounders

Jagmeet Singh is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He was very impressive in ECS Rome 2020. Jagmeet bowls left-arm spin.

Jaipal Singh is expected to provide able support to Jagmeet with both the bat as well as the ball. Jaipal bowls right-arm off-break.

Bowlers

N Ali will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in ROR vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction team

Jagmeet Singh (KIN XI)

Jaipal Singh (KIN XI)

Simranjit Singh (ROR)

M Hossain (ROR)

M Singh (KIN XI)

Important stats for ROR vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction team

Jagmeet Singh: 6 runs and 1 wicket in ECS Rome 2020

Jaipal Singh: 55 runs and 1 wicket in ECS Rome 2020

Simranjit Singh: 66 runs in ECS Rome 2020

ROR vs KIN XI Dream11 Prediction Today

ROR vs KIN XI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Mohammod, M Singh, M Hossain, S Singh, S Singh, J Singh, J Singh, S Muhammad, A Kumar, M Singh, N Ali

Captain: Jagmeet Singh, Vice-Captain: Jaipal Singh

ROR vs KIN XI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Mohammod, M Singh, M Hossain, R Vajrala, S Singh, S Singh, J Singh, J Singh, S Muhammad, A Kumar, N Ali

Captain: M Hossain, Vice-Captain: Surajpal Singh

Edited by Diptanil Roy