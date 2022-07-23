ROR vs RBMS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Rome 2022, Qualifier 1

The Royal Roma Cricket Club (ROR) will take on Rome Bangla Morning Sun (RBMS) in Qualifier 1 of the ECS T10 Rome on Saturday at the Roma Cricket Club in Rome.

Both teams have performed exceptionally well in the league stage and will now be playing Qualifier 1 to seal a spot in the final. In the last match between the two teams, Rome Bangla Morning Sun came strong and won the match by nine wickets.

The Royal Roma Cricket Club will give it their all to win the match and take revenge for the last match, but the Rome Bangla Morning Sun are a relatively better team. The match is expected to be won by Rome Bangla Morning Sun.

ROR vs RBMS Probable Playing XI

ROR Playing XI

Muneed Niazi, Mubarak Hossain, Tinusha Shehanka, Gagandeep Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Rajwinder Singh (c), Zadran Shadamgul, Asraful Islam (wk), Ali Zulqarnain, Muhammad Arshad, Umar Shahzad

RBMS Playing XI

Sharif Raihan, Anik Ahmed (c), Ahmed Mohsin, Rajib Ahmed, Rifat Janal, Chandra Bhomic (wk), Alam Rezaul, Abbas Ali, Rifat Islam, Mohammad Siddique, Nahid Mahmud

Match Details

ROR vs RBMS, ECS T10 Rome, Qualifier 1

Date and Time: July 23, 2022, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Club, Rome

Pitch Report

The track at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome is an excellent one to bat on. After 16 ECS T10 Rome 2022 games, the average first-innings score at the venue is around 104 runs. Team bowling has a higher win percentage, so both teams will prefer to bowl after winning the toss.

ROR vs RBMS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Hossain, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

G Singh and A Anik are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. R Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

M Ahmed and M Singh are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Zadran is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Abbas and R Islam. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. U Butt is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in Royal Roma Cricket Club vs Rome Bangla Morning Sun Dream11 prediction team

M Ahmed (RBMS)

M Singh (ROR)

A Anik (RBMS)

Royal Roma Cricket Club vs Rome Bangla Morning Sun: Important stats for Dream11 team

A Anik - 294 runs

M Singh - 88 runs and seven wickets

M Ahmed - 206 runs and eight wickets

Royal Roma Cricket Club vs Rome Bangla Morning Sun Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Rome)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: M Hossain, S Raihan, G Singh, R Singh, A Anik, M Singh, M Ahmed, S Zadran, U Butt, Abbas, R Islam

Captain: M Ahmed Vice Captain: A Anik

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: M Hossain, S Raihan, G Singh, Z Ali, R Singh, A Anik, M Singh, M Ahmed, U Shahzad, Abbas, R Islam

Captain: M Ahmed Vice Captain: G Singh

