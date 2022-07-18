ROR vs RC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Rome 2022, Match 1

The Royal Roma Cricket Club (ROR) will take on the Roma Capannelle Cricket Club (RC) in the first Match of the ECS T10 Rome on Monday at the Roma Cricket Club in Rome.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the Rome T10 tournament after a successful domestic season. Roma Capannelle Cricket Club are among the top teams as they have a lot of experienced and in-form players.

The Royal Roma Cricket Club, on the other hand, have a lot of young players who will be keen to make their mark in the tournament.

The Royal Roma Cricket Club will be desperate to start the tournament on a positive note, but the Roma Capannelle Cricket Club are a relatively better team. The match is expected to be won by Roma Capannelle Cricket Club.

ROR vs RC Probable Playing XI

ROR Playing XI

Shadamgul Zadran, Anil Kumar, Muneeb Niazi, Tinusha Shehanka, Umar Shahzad, Nur Mohammod, Rajwinder Singh, Kulwinder Ram, Bejawada Phanindra, Sohail Mahmood, Jitendra Prakash, Asraful Islam (wk), Ahmer Ghulam

RC Playing XI

Leandro Jayarajah (wk), Kevin Kekulawala, Michele Morettini, Sumair Ali, Dane Kirby, Alessandro Sabelli, Zaryan Ijaz, Ali Ghulam, Alfonso Jayarajah, Badar Safi

Match Details

ROR vs RC, ECS T10 Rome, Match 1

Date and Time: July 18, 2022, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Club, Rome

Pitch Report

When it comes to the pitch report for Roma Cricket Club, we can clearly say that the wicket will be in favor of batters and best suited for pacers. Based on the last five matches, the average total score on this pitch is 105, and the team bowling first has a winning probability of 60%.

ROR vs RC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Islam, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

G Singh and J Abedin are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. A Sabelli is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

A Ghulam and M Singh are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Z Ijaz is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Prakash and R Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Jayarajah is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in Royal Roma Cricket Club vs Roma Capannelle Cricket Club Dream11 prediction team

A Ghulam (RC)

G Singh (ROR)

M Singh (ROR)

Royal Roma Cricket Club vs Roma Capannelle Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Rome)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Islam, G Singh, J Abedin, A Sabelli, D Kirby, Z Ijaz, A Ghulam, M Singh, A Jayarajah, R Singh, J Prakash

Captain: A Ghulam Vice Captain: M Singh

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Islam, G Singh, J Abedin, D Kirby, Z Ijaz, A Ghulam, S Badar, M Singh, A Jayarajah, M Da Costa, J Prakash

Captain: A Ghulam Vice Captain: G Singh

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far