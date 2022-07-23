ROR vs RCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Rome 2022, Final

The Royal Roma CC (ROR) will take on Roma CC (RCC) in the final match of the ECS T10 Rome on Saturday (July 23) at the Roma Cricket Club in Rome.

Both teams have performed exceptionally well in the playoff stage and will now take part in the final. Royal Roma CC won the qualifier match against RBM by six runs while Roma CC won their qualifier match against RBM by 63 runs.

The Royal Roma CC will give it their all to win the Championship but Roma CC is a relatively better team.

ROR vs RCC Probable Playing XI

ROR

Muneed Niazi, Mubarak Hossain, Tinusha Shehanka, Gagandeep Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Rajwinder Singh (c), Zadran Shadamgul, Asraful Islam (wk), Ali Zulqarnain, Muhammad Arshad, Umar Shahzad

RCC

Dinidu Marage, Prabath Ekneligoda, Pruthuvi Samarage, Crishan Kalugamage, Sujith Rillagodage (c & wk), Rahat Ahmed, Thushara Samarakoon, Achintha Naththandige, Denham Seneviratne, Thakshila Korale, Dammika Aththanayaka

Match Details

ROR vs RCC, ECS T10 Rome, Final

Date and Time: July 23, 2022, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Club, Rome

Pitch Report

The track at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome is an excellent one to bat on. After 16 ECS T10 Rome 2022 games, the average first-innings score at the venue is around 104 runs. The team bowling first has a higher win percentage, so both teams will prefer to bowl after winning the toss.

ROR vs RCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Hossain, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

G Singh and R Ahmed are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. R Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. All three players will bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

A Naththandige and M Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. C Kalugamage is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Samarage and D Aththanayaka. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. T Rathnayaka is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in Royal Roma CC vs Roma CC Dream11 prediction team

A Naththandige (RCC)

M Singh (ROR)

C Kalugamage (RCC)

Royal Roma CC vs Roma CC: Important stats for Dream11 team

A Naththandige - 157 runs and 5 wickets

M Singh - 140 runs and 8 wickets

Dinidu Marage - 85 runs and 8 wickets

Royal Roma CC vs Roma CC Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Rome)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: M Hossain, R Ahmed, G Singh, R Singh, A Naththandige, D Marage, C Kalugamage, M Singh, D Aththanayaka, T Rathnayaka, P Samarage

Captain: D Marage Vice Captain: C Kalugamage

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: M Hossain, D Tinusha, G Singh, R Singh, A Naththandige, D Marage, C Kalugamage, M Singh, D Aththanayaka, T Rathnayaka, P Samarage

Captain: D Marage Vice Captain: M Singh

