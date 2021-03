ROR vs RCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Rome 2021 Match – March 20th, 2021

Royal Roma will take on Roma Cricket Club in the 24th match of the ECS T10 Rome 2021.

Royal Roma have won just three matches this season. They are second from the bottom with a net run rate of -1.759 and have 6 points to their name. Royal Roma will take on one of the best teams in the competition.

Roma CC have lost just one match all season. They have won 7 games and have 14 points to their name. Roma CC have a net run rate of 1.663 and are the favorites to win this match.

Squads to choose from:

Royal Roma

Reddy Vajrala, Sohail Mahamood, Hassan Mubashar, Rajwinder Singh, Anil Kumar, Umar Shahzad, Arif Muhammad, Kulwinder Ram, Muneeb Niazi, Bejawada Phanindra, Usman Mubashar, Bhupinder Dev, Fakhrul Islam, Harkirat Singh, Muhammad Bilal, Milap Singh, Shoaib Awan, Surajpal Singh, Usama Butt, Akhil Govada, Hardeep Singh, Mohammad Munir, Shahid Gulzar, Dharamvir Kumar

Roma CC

Dinidu Marage, Prabhat Ekneligoda (c), Thushara Samarakoon, Navodh Kalansuriya, Sujith Rillagodage (wk), Denham Seneviratne, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Pruthuvi Samarage, Indika Senn, Dammika Aththanayaka, Mark Jayasinghe, Thakshila Korale, Thilina Rathnayaka, Thimira Ranasinghe, Nadun Nakandalage, Shameera Kuruppu, Quirijn Gunning, Ranil Omaththage, Crishan Kalugamage, Kaniska Weligamage (wk), Alessandro Sabelli

Predicted Playing XI

Royal Roma

Reddy Vajrala, Sohail Mahamood, Hassan Mubashar, Rajwinder Singh, Anil Kumar, Umar Shahzad, Arif Muhammad, Kulwinder Ram, Muneeb Niazi, Bejawada Phanindra, Usman Mubashar

Roma CC

Dinidu Marage, Prabhat Ekneligoda (c), Thushara Samarakoon, Navodh Kalansuriya, Sujith Rillagodage (wk), Denham Seneviratne, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Pruthuvi Samarage, Indika Senn, Dammika Aththanayaka, Mark Jayasinghe

Match Details

Match: Royal Roma vs Roma CC, Match 24

Venue: Roma Cricket Club, Rome

Date and Time: 20th March, 2021, 8:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The batsmen will enjoy batting on this wicket as high scores are pretty common at this venue. Teams usually try to bat first and post a big score. That could prove to be the case this season as well.

Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions for ROR vs RCC

ROR vs RCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bejawada Phanindra, Kaniska Weligamage, Arif Muhammad, Navodh Kalansuriya, Denham Seneviratne, Dinidu Marage, Reddy Vajrala, Prabath Ekneligoda, Indika Senn, Danmika Aththanayaka, Umar Shahzad

Captain: Dinidu Marage, Vice-Captain: Reddy Vajrala

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bejawada Phanindra, Kaniska Weligamage, Arif Muhammad, Navodh Kalansuriya, Denham Seneviratne, Dinidu Marage, Reddy Vajrala, Muneeb Niazi, Indika Senn, Thakshila Korale, Umar Shahzad

Captain: Arif Muhammad, Vice-Captain: Bejawada Phanindra