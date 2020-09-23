ROS vs OEI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cartaxo Match - Sept 23rd, 2020

Match 10 of the ECS T10 Cartaxo League pits Oeiras CC against Rossio CC at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground.

Oeiras CC have been very impressive in this tournament, with two wins in two at the time of writing. With their batting unit doing well in both their games so far, Oeiras are already within touching distance of a top-two finish.

Their opponents, Rossio CC, haven't been able to kick on in this tournament and have two losses in three games. Despite starting the tournament with a win, they have faltered of late and are in danger of bowing out.

Although they are the underdogs heading into this game, Rossio CC will fancy their chances against Oeiras, who have been a bit vulnerable with the ball. With two valuable points up for grabs, we should be in for a cracking encounter at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

Rossio CC

Rahul Hudda, Harpreet Singh, Madhukar Thapa, Rahul Bhardwaj, Amandeep Arora, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Sarvesh Sharma, Mohammad Mahafuzur, Yogesh Paudel, Binod Gyawali, Imran Khan, Azher Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Munna Rahman, Moshin Butt, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Shuvam Bhatia, Harjit Singh and Manish Gurung.

Oeiras CC

Salman Ahmed, Paolo Buccimazza, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Kuldeep Gholiya, Ranjit Narayan, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Ishwar Singh, Michael Harris, Fakhrul Mohon, Silkesh Deuchande, Parth Joujant, Nishant Jay, Kapil Surendrakumar, Vishal Arora, Druvkumar Mistri, Druvilkumar Mistri and Sunil Surendra.

Predicted Playing 11

Rossio CC

R Bhardwaj, I Khan, Md Siraj, Y Paudel, B Gyawali, R Hudda, A Adnani, A Naseem, M Rahman, S Bhatia and H Singh

Oeiras CC

K Gholiya, C Greenshields, R Narayan, J Balkrisna, K Patel, P Buccimazza, M Hussain, M Harris, S Ahmed, I Singh and S Kumar

Match Details

Match: Rossio CC vs Oeiras CC, Match 10

Date: 23rd September 2020, at 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

Pitch Report

A good batting pitch awaits the two sides on Wednesday, with scores of over 100 being a common sight in this tournament. However, the pacers have also done well with changes of pace being key on this surface.

While there is some turn on offer, the spinners are in for a tough time given the shorter dimensions of the ground. Both teams will look to bat first, with 100 being a competitive total at this venue.

ECS T10 Cartaxo Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ROS vs OEI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Gholiya, C Greenshields, H Singh, A Andani, K Patel, Md Siraj, P Buccimazza, I Khan Jr, R Bhardwaj, S Ahmed and M Rahman

Captain: C Greenshields, Vice-Captain: K Gholiya

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Gholiya, C Greenshields, H Singh, A Andani, J Balkrisna, Md Siraj, P Buccimazza, I Khan Jr, R Bhardwaj, S Ahmed and M Hussain

Captain: C Greenshields, Vice-Captain: A Andani