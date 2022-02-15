ROT vs BRI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Match 7

The Royal Tigers (ROT) will be up against the Brigade (BRI) in the seventh match of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Tuesday.

The Royal Tigers have won their first two ECL T10 matches and are currently placed atop the Group B points table. They beat Indo-Bulgarian by seven wickets in their last outing. Brigade, on the other hand, have won one out of their two ECL T10 matches and are fourth in the standings. They also won their last match against Indo-Bulgarian by seven wickets.

ROT vs BRI Probable Playing 11 Today

ROT XI

Harsh Mandhyan (C), Zahir Safi, Stan Ahuja (WK), Zeeshan Kukikhel, Abhishek Kheterpal, Marc Ahuja, Khaibar Deldar, Akramullah Malikzada, Arslan Basharat, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Ruturaj Sawant.

BRI XI

Andrew Britton (C), David Barr, Simon Olphert (WK), Iftikhar Hussain, Graeme McCarter, Adam McDaid, Ryan Barr, David Murdock, Nick Gray, Ryan MacBeth, Oisín Reynolds.

Match Details

ROT vs BRI, Match 7, ECL T10

Date and Time: 15th February 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers will also find some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last five matches played at the venue being 94 runs.

Today’s ROT vs BRI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

David Barr: Barr has been in decent form with both the bat and ball in the ECL T10. He has picked up three wickets and scored 16 runs in his two outings.

Batters

Adam McDaid: McDaid is currently the Brigade's leading run-scorer in the tournament with 42 runs in two matches. He could also play a big knock on Tuesday.

Harsh Mandhyan: Mandhyan has scored 17 runs at a strike rate of 141-plus in addition to picking up two wickets in two matches. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Zeeshan Kukikhel: Kukikhel has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the ECL T10. He has scored 71 runs at a strike rate of 182.05 and also picked up three wickets in two matches.

Ryan Barr: Barr is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball on Tuesday. He has picked up three wickets, including his best figures of 2/8, in two matches.

Bowlers

Abhishek Kheterpal: Kheterpal has scored 45 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 205 and also picked up two wickets in two matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Ryan MacBeth: MacBeth has picked up three wickets, including his best figures of 2/12, in three matches. He can also score some crucial quick-fire runs today.

Top 5 best players to pick in ROT vs BRI Dream11 prediction team

Zeeshan Kukikhel (ROT) - 257 points

Abhishek Kheterpal (ROT) - 145 points

David Barr (BRI) - 134 points

Ryan MacBeth (BRI) - 134 points

Harsh Mandhyan (ROT) - 104 points

Important Stats for ROT vs BRI Dream11 prediction team

Zeeshan Kukikhel: 71 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 182.05 and ER - 10.00

Abhishek Kheterpal: 41 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 205.00 and ER - 5.33

David Barr: 16 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 88.88 and ER - 7.75

Ryan MacBeth: 10 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 250.00 and ER - 9.00

Harsh Mandhyan: 17 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 141.66 and ER - 6.75

ROT vs BRI Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10)

ROT vs BRI Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: David Barr, Harsh Mandhyan, Zahir Safi, Adam McDaid, Iftikhar Hussain, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Ryan Barr, Abhishek Kheterpal, Ryan MacBeth, Andrew Britton.

Captain: Zeeshan Kukikhel. Vice-captain: Abhishek Kheterpal.

ROT vs BRI Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: David Barr, Harsh Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar, Adam McDaid, Iftikhar Hussain, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Ryan Barr, Graeme McCarter, Abhishek Kheterpal, Ryan MacBeth, Ruturaj Sawant.

Captain: Zeeshan Kukikhel. Vice-captain: Ryan Barr.

Edited by Samya Majumdar