ROT vs BUB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Hungary match - July 1, 2021

The Royal Tigers will lock horns with the Budapest Blinders in the ECS T10 Hungary 2021 on Thursday.

The Blinders are in the top spot, with four wins and only two losses out of the six games they have played thus far. The Tigers, on the other hand, are just a notch below them, occupying the second position with three wins and a loss on their record.

Having said that, let’s look at three players who can be picked as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the upcoming ECS T10 Hungary 2021 clash.

The Blinders’ opening batter, Abbas Ghani, has been one of the top performers for his team in the ECS T10 Hungary 2021. Apart from providing his team with quick starts at the top of the order, Ghani is also expected to chip in with a few overs.

In six innings so far, Ghani has accounted for 94 runs. With the ball, the fast bowler has managed to pick up seven wickets.

Zeeshan Khan is the top scorer for the Tigers in ECS T10 Hungary 2021 so far. He has accumulated 126 runs in four innings. A strike rate of over 193.84 makes him a daunting prospect for the opposition bowlers. Moreover, Khan has managed to take two wickets in the innings in which he was giving a chance to bowl.

#1 Khaibar Deldar

Tigers’ skipper Khaibar Deldar has gained rhythm with the bat in the last two matches. His knocks of 32 off 14 balls and 39 off 15 deliveries make him a serious threat for the bowlers.

Deldar’s power-hitting carried his team to victory in the last two matches. Something on a similar line is expected from the skipper in the upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Hungary 2021.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar