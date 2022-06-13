ROT vs BUB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Hungary 2022, Matches 1 & 2

The Royal Tigers (ROT) will take on the Budapest Blinders (BUB) in back-to-back ECS T10 Hungary T10 2022 matches at the GB Oval in Szodliget on Monday, 13 June.

The two teams featured in the final of the 2021 edition, with the Royal Tigers emerging victorious. Both sides will be eyeing a strong start to the current campaign as well.

ROT vs BUB Probable Playing 11 today

Royal Tigers: Zeeshan Khan, Marc Ahuja (c), Khaibar Deldar, Stan Ahuja (wk), Habib Deldar, Harsh Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar, Abhitesh Prashar, Abhishek Kheterpal, Akramullah Malikzada, Tonmoy Gomes.

Budapest Blinders: Abbas Ghani, Mahela Daub, Ali Farasat, Maaz Bhaiji (wk), Steffan Gooch (c), Ali Yalmaz, Danyal Akbar, Omer Zahid, Sandeep Mohandas, Salman Khan, Kalum Akurugoda.

Match Details

ROT vs BUB, Matches 1 and 2, ECS T10 Hungary T10 2022

Date & Time: June 13th 2022, 12 PM IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget

Pitch Report

The pitch at the GB Oval in Szodliget is usually an excellent one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big totals at the venue. More of the same could be expected from Monday's double-header.

Today’s ROT vs BUB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Stan Ahuja has been one of the most consistent performers for ROT, having scored 236 runs at a strike rate of 161.64 in ECS cricket so far.

Batter

Zeeshan Khan can make a huge impact with both the bat and ball. He has amassed 471 runs at a strike rate of 220.09 and chipped in with 11 wickets.

All-rounder

Abbas Ghani has accumulated 270 runs in addition to picking up eight wickets in his ECS career thus far.

Bowlers

Ali Yalmaz has claimed at an economy rate of 6.95 and scored 102 runs in ECS cricket.

Top 5 best players to pick in ROT vs BUB Dream11 Prediction Team

Zeeshan Khan (ROT)

Harsh Mandhyan (ROT)

Stan Ahuja (ROT)

Abbas Ghani (BUB)

Ali Yalmaz (BUB)

Important stats for ROT vs BUB Dream11 Prediction Team (ECS Career)

Zeeshan Khan: 471 runs & 11 wickets

Stan Ahuja: 236 runs

Harsh Mandhyan: 103 runs & 7 wickets

Ali Farasat: 202 runs

Ali Yalmaz: 102 runs & 13 wickets

Abbas Ghani: 270 runs & 8 wickets

ROT vs BUB Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Hungary T10 2022)

Dream11 Team for Royal Tigers vs Budapest Blinders - ECS T10 Hungary T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Maaz Bhaiji, Stan Ahuja, Ali Farasat, Khaibar Deldar, Zeeshan Khan, Abbas Ghani, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Salman Khan, Ali Yalmaz, Habib Deldar.

Captain: Zeeshan Khan. Vice-captain: Abbas Ghani.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Stan Ahuja, Ali Farasat, Mahela Daub, Zeeshan Khan, Abbas Ghani, Danyal Akbar, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Ali Yalmaz, Sandeep Mohandas, Akramullah Malikzada.

Captain: Ali Farasat. Vice-captain: Harsh Mandhyan.

