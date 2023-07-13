ROT vs BUB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Hungary 2023, Match 52

The Royal Tigers (ROT) will be up against the Budapest Blinders (BUB) in Match 52 of the ECS Hungary 2023 at GB Oval in Szodliget on Thursday, July 13. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ROT vs BUB Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 52.

The Royal Tigers have been in excellent form this season. They have won seven of their nine games so far and are third in the table with 14 points. The Royal Tigers defeated the Royal Eagles by nine wickets in their last game.

The Budapest Blinders, on the other hand, have been the team to beat in ECS Hungary 2023 so far. They have won all of their eight matches and have been virtually unstoppable. The Blinders are unsurprisingly on top of the table with 16 points. They won their last match against the United Csalad Budapest by 34 runs.

ROT vs BUB Match Details, Match 52

The Match 52 of ECS Hungary 2023 will be played on July 13 at the GB Oval in Szodliget. The match is set to commence at 2.45 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ROT vs BUB, ECS Hungary 2023, Match 52

Date and Time: July 13, 2023, 2.45 pm IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

ROT vs BUB Pitch Report

The GB Oval has a batting-friendly track. The boundaries are shorter and both camps will look to capitalize on that. Bowlers need to be really careful about the areas they bowl at.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 122.67

Average second innings score: 94

ROT vs BUB Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Royal Tigers: W-L-W-W-W

Budapest Blinders: W-W-W-W-W

ROT vs BUB probable playing 11s for today’s match

Royal Tigers Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Royal Tigers Probable Playing 11

Abdul Mannan, Zahir Safi, Khaibar Deldar (c), Abdul Basit, D Sudarshnaiah, Zeechan Kukikhel, Waqar Mehmood, Said Sadat, Saeed Babar, Stan Ahuja (wk), and Muhammad Saqlain.

Budapest Blinders Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Budapest Blinders Probable Playing 11

Asanka Weligamage, Ali Farasat (c), Abbas Ghani, Amjad Aziz, Maanav Nayak, Ali Yalmaz, Rahul Goyal, Steffan Gooch, Danyal Akbar (wk), Sandeep Mohandas, and Kamran Wahid.

ROT vs BUB Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

D Sudarshnaiah (9 matches, 240 runs, Strike Rate: 208.70)

D Sudarshnaiah will be a great choice for the wicketkeeper slot of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is the leading run-scorer for the Royal Tigers with 240 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 208.70.

Top Batter pick

A Weligamage (8 matches, 241 runs, Strike Rate: 264.84)

A Weligamage is the second-highest scorer for the Budapest Blinders. He has slammed 241 runs in eight games at a strike rate of over 264. He also has a stellar average of 120.50.

Top All-rounder pick

A Ghani (8 matches, 182 runs and 3 wickets)

A Ghani has also been consistent with his performances so far. He has scored 182 runs at a strike rate of over 211. Ghani has also scalped three wickets.

Top Bowler pick

A Mannan (9 matches, 106 runs and 6 wickets)

A Mannan has been in fine form with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 106 runs at an average of 53 and also has a strike rate of over 207. Mannan has also scalped six wickets so far.

ROT vs BUB match captain and vice-captain choices

S Gooch

S Gooch is the leading run-scorer in the tournament. He has hammered 417 runs in seven matches at an outrageous average of 83.40. Gooch has slammed five half-centuries and has a strike rate of 260.63. He should definitely be the captaincy choice of your ROT vs BUB Dream11 Fantasy Team.

M Nayak

M Nayak is the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition. He has picked up 12 dismissals so far in eight games. Nayak has a great economy rate of 7.94 and he has also scored 28 runs with the bat.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ROT vs BUB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points S Gooch 417 runs 747 points M Nayak 28 runs and 12 wickets 527 points A Ghani 182 runs and 3 wickets 475 points A Weligamage 241 runs 457 points D Sudarshnaiah 240 runs 436 points

ROT vs BUB match expert tips

S Gooch has been a cut above the rest and is the best possible captaincy choice for your ROT vs BUB Dream11 Fantasy Team.

ROT vs BUB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 52, Head to Head League

ROT vs BUB Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: S Gooch, D Sudarshnaiah, S Ahuja

Batters: A Weligamage, D Akbar

All-rounders: M Nayak, A Ghani, W Mehmood, Z Khan Kukikhel

Bowlers: A Mannan, S Mohandas

ROT vs BUB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 52, Grand League

ROT vs BUB Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: S Gooch, D Sudarshnaiah, S Ahuja

Batters: A Weligamage, D Akbar, K Deldar

All-rounders: M Nayak, A Ghani, W Mehmood

Bowlers: A Mannan, S Mohandas

