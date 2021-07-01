ROT vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for ECS T10 Hungary - July 1, 2021

The Royal Tigers and Budapest Blinders will lock horns in the 15th and 16th matches of ECS T10 Hungary at the GB Oval in Szodliget on Thursday.

The Royal Tigers have been exceptional so far in the tournament, winning three of their four matches. They have had good performances in all three departments and would like to continue the same in this game too.

Meanwhile, Budapest Blinders started the tournament on a positive note but have lost two of their five games thus far. With the tournament soon entering its business end, they will look to rack up more victories to stay in the reckoning.

Squads to choose from

Royal Tigers

Abhishek Kheterpal, Harsh Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar, Safi Zahir, Zeeshan Khan, Akram Malik, Habib Deldar, Ruturaj Sawant, Venkata Narashiman, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Abhitesh Prashar, Emad Khan, Rabin Momin, Tonmoy Gomes, Marc Ahuja, Stan Ahuja, Sufiyan Mohammed.

Budapest Blinders

Abbas Ghani, Ali Farasat, Kalum Akurugoda, Mahela Daub, Danyal Akbar, Nisantha Liyanage, Salman Khan, Sandeep Mohandas, Ali Yalmaz, Asanka Weligamage, Muhammad Irfan Ghani, Izhar Khan, Maaz Bhaiji, Steffan Gooch

Probable Playing XIs

Royal Tigers

Harsh Mandhyan, Habib Deldar, Ruturaj Sawant, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Abhishek Kheterpal, Stan Ahuja (wk), Khaibar Deldar (c), Venkata Narashiman, Abhitesh Prashar, Akram Malik, Zeeshan Khan.

Budapest Blinders

Steffan Gooch (c), Sandeep Mohandas, Maaz Bhaiji, Mahela Daub, Nisantha Liyanage, Ali Yalmaz, Asanka Weligamage, Ali Farasat, Muhammad Irfan Ghani, Abbas Ghani, Izhar Khan (wk).

Match Details

Match: Royal Tigers vs Budapest Blinders, Matches 15 and 16.

Date and Time (IST): 1st July, 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM.

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget.

Pitch Report

Batsmen will look to make full use of the conditions at the GB Oval. Bowlers will need to toil hard to pick up wickets at this venue, though.

Scores of 100-120 runs are possible, with spinners likely to get some turn in the middle overs. Bowlers should look to find the right line and lengths to keep the batsmen on their toes.

ECS T10 Hungary 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ROT vs BUB)

ROT vs BUB Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Stan Ahuja, Ali Farasat, Zeeshan Khan, Harsh Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar, Ali Yalmaz, Abhishek Kheterpal, Abbas Ghani, Nisantha Liyanage, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Akram Malik.

Captain: Abbas Ghani. Vice-captain: Abhishek Kheterpal.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Maaz Bhaiji, Ali Farasat, Zeeshan Khan, Izhar Khan, Khaibar Deldar, Ali Yalmaz, Abhitesh Prashar, Abbas Ghani, Nisantha Liyanage, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Akram Malik.

Captain: Maaz Bhaiji. Vice-captain: Abhitesh Prashar.

