ROT vs COB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECS Hungary T10 match – July 3, 2023

The third match of the ECS Hungary T10, 2023 is scheduled between Royal Tigers (ROT) and Cobra Cricket Club (COB) at GB Oval, Szodliget on Monday, July 3, starting at 04.45 pm IST.

The Royal Tigers have established themselves as the most successful and dominant team in the ECS Hungary tournament. In 2022, they secured the top position on the leaderboard and went on to defeat United Csalad Budapest in the final, claiming their third championship title. With three consecutive titles under their belt, the Royal Tigers will be determined to secure their fourth title in this year's edition.

On the other hand, Cobra Cricket Club had a commendable performance in the previous edition, winning five out of eight games and finishing in third position. However, their hopes of reaching the final were crushed by a dominant performance from United Csalad Budapest in the Eliminator. Cobra Cricket Club will be seeking to avenge those setbacks and come back stronger in the current edition of the tournament.

Following are the three players you can consider as captain or vice-captain of your ROT vs COB Dream11 team.

#3 Stan Ahuja (ROT) - 8 credits

Stan Ahuja, a destructive batter from the Royal Tigers, possesses the ability to hit the ball all around the park and rack up good runs. He has been in fine form this year, smashing 177 runs in just five T10 matches striking above 160 at an average of 33.09. His best score of an unbeaten 55 came during this year's campaign, and he will be eager to build his innings in a similar fashion in the upcoming match.

With his current form and aggressive approach, Stan Ahuja will be a key player to watch out for in your ROT vs UCB Dream11 team.

#2 Sheikh Rasik (COB) - 7.5 credits

Sheikh Rasik has proven to be a formidable all-rounder in his T10 career, making a significant impact with both bat and ball. With 545 runs in 18 matches, he has a terrific average of 38.92. Rasik has also showcased his bowling prowess, picking up 19 wickets at a strike rate of 8.52.

In 2022, he mustered 209 runs and grabbed nine wickets, further highlighting his all-round capabilities.

#1 Zeeshan Kukikhel (ROT) - 9 credits

Zeeshan Kukikhel is a dynamic and veteran all-rounder of Hungary who can bring huge points to your fantasy team with his all-round performance. He has plundered 1600+ runs in this format at a stellar strike rate of 205.64, demonstrating his ability to score runs quickly. Additionally, he has also taken 40+ wickets in his T10 career, highlighting his effectiveness with the ball.

In 2023, Zeeshan has appeared in six T10 matches, scoring 154 runs and picking up six wickets. With over 50 T10 matches under his name, he has the potential to contribute significantly in multiple areas of the game.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's ROT vs COB Dream11 contest? Stan Ahuja Zeeshan Kukikhel 0 votes