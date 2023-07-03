ROT vs COB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Hungary T10, Match 3

The 3rd match of the ECS Hungary T10 will see Royal Tigers (ROT) squaring off against Cobra Cricket Club (COB) at the GB Oval, Szodliget in Hungary on Monday, July 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ROT vs COB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first game of the tournament, and will be itching for a positive start.

Cobra Cricket Club possess a quality roster, but Royal Tigers are expected to prevail in this exciting encounter.

ROT vs COB Match Details

The 3rd match of the ECS Hungary T10 will be played on July 3 at the GB Oval, Szodliget in Hungary. The game is set to take place at 4:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ROT vs COB, Match 3

Date and Time: 3rd July 2023, 4:45 PM IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget, Hungary

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this used pitch.

ROT vs COB Form Guide

ROT - Will be playing their first match

COB - Will be playing their first match

ROT vs COB Probable Playing XI

ROT Playing XI

No injury updates

S Ahuja (wk), K Deldar, M Ahuja, Z Safi, A Kheterpal, A Prashar, Z Khan, A Mannan, W Mehmood, M Akramullah, S Goutham

COB Playing XI

No injury updates

S Ashwathnarayan (wk), Z Ullah, A Kumar, I Siddiqui, S Rasik, U Muhammad, S Butt, M Burhan, A Mathur, R Sawant, B Prasad

ROT vs COB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Ahuja

S Ahuja is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Ashwathnarayan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Deldar

M Ahuja and K Deldar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Kumar played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Z Khan

S Rasik and Z Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Kheterpal is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Mannan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Prasad and A Mannan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Mathur is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ROT vs COB match captain and vice-captain choices

Z Khan

Z Khan will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

A Kheterpal

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Kheterpal as he will bat in the middle order and may bowl a few overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for Royal Tigers vs Cobra Cricket Club, Match 3

Z Khan

A Kheterpal

S Rasik

K Deldar

A Prashar

Royal Tigers vs Cobra Cricket Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Royal Tigers vs Cobra Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Ahuja

Batters: M Ahuja, K Deldar, A Kumar, I Siddiqui

All-rounders: Z Khan (c), A Kheterpal (vc), A Prashar, S Rasik

Bowlers: A Mannan, B Prasad

Royal Tigers vs Cobra Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Ahuja

Batters: K Deldar, A Kumar

All-rounders: Z Khan, A Kheterpal (c), A Prashar, S Rasik (vc), M Burhan

Bowlers: A Mannan, B Prasad, A Mathur

