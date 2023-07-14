ROT vs COB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Hungary T10, Semi Final 1

The 1st Semi Final match of the ECS Hungary T10 will see Royal Tigers (ROT) squaring off against Cobra Cricket Club (COB) at the GB Oval, Szodliget in Hungary on Friday, July 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ROT vs COB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Royal Tigers have won eight of their last 10 matches. Cobra Cricket Club, on the other hand, have also prevailed in eight league games.

Both teams have produced strong showing in the tournament, but Royal Tigers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ROT vs COB Match Details

The 1st Semi Final match of the ECS Hungary T10 will be played on July 14 at the GB Oval, Szodliget in Hungary. The game is set to take place at 12:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ROT vs COB, 1st Semi Final

Date and Time: 14th July 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget, Hungary

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this used pitch.

ROT vs COB Form Guide

ROT - Won 8 of their last 10 matches

COB - Won 8 of their last 10 matches

ROT vs COB Probable Playing XI

ROT Playing XI

No injury updates

Waqar Mehmood, Darshan Sudarshnaiah, Sufiyan Mohammed, Stan Ahuja (wk), Khaibar Deldar, Zeeshan Khan Kukikhel, Abhitesh Prashar, Zahir Safi, Marc Ahuja, Abdul Mannan, Muhammad Saqlain

COB Playing XI

No injury updates

Zafar Ullah, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan (wl), Shiekh Rasik (c), Shaharyar Butt, Usman Muhammad, Harshit Sharma, Imran Siddiqui, Muhammad Burhan, Edwin Joy, Arun Venkatrajan, Ashutosh Mathur

ROT vs COB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Ahuja

S Ahuja is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Ashwathnarayan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Rasik

D Sudarshnaiah and S Rasik are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. U Muhammad played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Z Khan

S Butt and Z Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. W Mehmood is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Mannan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Jacob and A Mannan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Mathur is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ROT vs COB match captain and vice-captain choices

Z Khan

Z Khan will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 416 points in the last five matches.

S Rasik

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Rasik as he will bat in the top order and may bowl a few overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 748 points in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for ROT vs COB, 1st Semi Final

Z Khan

S Rasik

S Butt

S Ahuja

A Prashar

Royal Tigers vs Cobra Cricket Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Royal Tigers vs Cobra Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Ahuja, S Ashwathnarayan

Batters: S Rasik (c), U Muhammad, D Sudarshnaiah

All-rounders: Z Khan, S Butt (vc), K Deldar, W Mehmood

Bowlers: A Mannan, A Mathur

Royal Tigers vs Cobra Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Ahuja

Batters: S Rasik (c), D Sudarshnaiah

All-rounders: Z Khan (vc), S Butt, K Deldar, W Mehmood, E Joy, A Prashar

Bowlers: A Mannan, A Mathur

