ROT vs GRI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Playoff 1

The Royal Tigers (ROT) will take on Griffins (GRI) in the first playoff of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Thursday.

The Royal Tigers finished atop the Group B points table, having won four out of their five league stage matches. Griffins, on the other hand, managed to win three out of their five ECL T10 matches and finished third in Group B. The last time the two teams met, the Royal Tigers beat Griffins by just eight runs.

ROT vs GRI Probable Playing 11 Today

ROT XI

Harsh Mandhyan (C), Zahir Safi, Stan Ahuja (WK), Zeeshan Kukikhel, Abhishek Kheterpal, Marc Ahuja, Khaibar Deldar, Emad Khan, Sufiyan Mohammed, Shubham Dhari, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman.

GRI XI

Luke Le Tissier (C), Damian Wallen, Jason Martin (WK), Adam Martel, David Hooper, Jordon Martel, Glenn Le Tissier, Daniel Le Messurier, Dane Mullen, Luke Bichard, Adam Wakeford.

Match Details

ROT vs GRI, Playoff 1, ECL T10, Playoff 1

Date and Time: 17th February 2022, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers will also find some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last five matches played at the venue being 90 runs.

Today’s ROT vs GRI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jason Martin: Jason Martin has been in decent form with the bat in the ECL T10, scoring 64 runs at a strike rate of 177.77 in five matches.

Batters

David Hooper: Hooper has scored 60 runs at a strike rate of close to 140 in five matches and can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Zahir Safi: Safi hasn't performed as per the expectations in the ECL T10, scoring only 48 runs in five matches. But he can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Luke Le Tissier: Tissier has scored 204 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 206-plus in addition to picking up four wickets in five matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Zeeshan Kukikhel: Kukikhel has impressed everyone with his all-round performances this season. He has scored 177 runs and picked up three wickets in five matches.

Bowlers

Harsh Mandhyan: Harsh Mandhyan has claimed three wickets and scored 41 runs in five ECL T10 matches.

Dane Mullen: Mullen is currently Griffins' leading wicket-taker with five wickets in five matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in ROT vs GRI Dream11 prediction team

Luke Le Tissier (GRI) - 476 points

Zeeshan Kukikhel (ROT) - 439 points

Abhishek Kheterpal (ROT) - 345 points

Jordon Martel (GRI) - 233 points

David Hooper (GRI) - 217 points

Important Stats for ROT vs GRI Dream11 prediction team

Luke Le Tissier: 204 runs and 4 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 206.06 and ER - 12.50

Zeeshan Kukikhel: 177 runs and 3 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 198.87 and ER - 12.87

Abhishek Kheterpal: 88 runs and 5 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 183.33 and ER - 6.11

Jordon Martel: 70 runs and 3 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 184.21 and ER - 6.50

David Hooper: 60 runs and 3 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 139.53 and ER - 11.00

ROT vs GRI Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10)

ROT vs GRI Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jason Martin, David Hooper, Zahir Safi, Damian Wallen, Luke Le Tissier, Jordon Martel, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Abhishek Kheterpal, Harsh Mandhyan, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Dane Mullen.

Captain: Luke Le Tissier. Vice-captain: Zeeshan Kukikhel.

ROT vs GRI Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jason Martin, David Hooper, Khaibar Deldar, Damian Wallen, Luke Le Tissier, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Abhishek Kheterpal, Adam Martel, Harsh Mandhyan, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Dane Mullen.

Captain: Zeeshan Kukikhel. Vice-captain: Abhishek Kheterpal.

Edited by Samya Majumdar