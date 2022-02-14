ROT vs INB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket League 2022, Match 5

The Royal Tigers will take on Indo-Bulgarian in Match 5 of Group B at the European Cricket League 2022 on Monday, 14th February 2022. The match will be held at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain.

Neither Royal Tigers nor the Indo-Bulgarians have played a game so far in European Cricket League 2022. They have several quality and experienced players on their roster who will be eager to hit the ground running.

We can expect an even contest between the two sides.

ROT vs INB Probable Playing 11 Today

Royal Tigers

Abhishek Ahuja (WK), Khaibar Deldar, Marc Ahuja (C), Harsh Mandhyan, Safi Zahir, Zeeshan Khan, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Abhitesh Prashar, Akramullah Malikzada, Abhishek Kheterpal, Venkata Narashiman

Indo-Bulgarian

Chris Webster, Eashan Patel, Gagandeep Singh, Hristo Lakov, Jamie Batten, Lovesh Sharma, Prakash Mishra (C), Rohan Patel, Rohit Dhiman, Rohit Singh, Shafquat Khan (WK)

Match Details

Match: Royal Tigers vs Indo-Bulgarian, Match 5

Date and Time: Monday, 14th February at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval is a batters' paradise. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, making it easier for the batters to execute their shots. The team winning the toss would most probably opt to bat first.

Today’s ROT vs INB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Abhishek Ahuja: Abhishek is an experienced wicket-keeper batter in the Royal Tigers’ lineup. He has amassed over 970 runs so far in his career and is expected to perform well in this game.

Batters

Marc Ahuja: Marc will be handling the captaincy duties of the Royal Tigers. He is a veteran of the T10 format, having scored 1071 runs in 41 matches.

Gagandeep Singh: Gagandeep is a hard-hitting batting all-rounder. He hasn’t featured in many games yet but has displayed his abilities in the limited number of chances he has received so far.

All-rounders

Zeeshan Khan: Zeeshan is one of the best all-rounders in this competition. He is a dependable player, having grabbed 80 wickets while also scoring over 350 runs in his career.

Prakash Mishra: Prakash is an experienced international all-rounder. He has featured in 22 T20Is, scoring 201 runs and taking 21 wickets.

Bowlers

Hristo Lakov: Lakov is a must-pick from the bowling department. He has scored 499 runs in 18 T20Is while also taking 13 wickets.

Abhishek Kheterpal: Kheterpal has been a part of several T10 tournaments. In 29 matches, he has scored around 500 runs and also has 53 wickets under his belt.

Top 5 best players to pick in ROT vs INB Dream11 prediction team

Both teams are yet to play a match this season.

Important stats for ROT vs INB Dream11 prediction team

ROT vs INB Dream11 Prediction Today

ROT vs INB Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abhishek Ahuja, Marc Ahuja, Gagandeep Singh, Zeeshan Khan, Prakash Mishra, Hristo Lakov, Abhishek Kheterpal, Harsh Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar, Rohit Dhiman, Jamie Batten

Captain: Prakash Mishra Vice-Captain: Marc Ahuja

ROT vs INB Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abhishek Ahuja, Marc Ahuja, Gagandeep Singh, Zeeshan Khan, Prakash Mishra, Hristo Lakov, Abhishek Kheterpal, Rohit Singh, Rohan Patel, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Akramullah Malikzada

Captain: Zeeshan Khan Vice-Captain: Abhishek Kheterpal

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee