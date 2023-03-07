ROT vs OLT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 9

The Royal Tigers Budapest (ROT) will take on Olten CC (OLT) in the ninth match of Group C of the European Cricket League T10 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Tuesday, March 7. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ROT vs OLT Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Royal Tigers Budapest are struggling for form in this tournament. They have played two matches in the tournament and have lost both of them. They are currently at the bottom of the table and need to win this match to bring their campaign back on track.

Olten CC, on the other hand, have played one match in the tournament and emerged victorious in it. They are currently second in Group C and will look to maintain their position.

ROT vs OLT Match Details, European Cricket League T10

The ninth match of the European Cricket League T10 will be played on March 7 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The match is set to take place at 10.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ROT vs OLT, European Cricket League T10, Match 9

Date and Time: March 7, 2022, 10.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

LL vs OLT Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval has favored batting. The bounce on the pitch has been good enough for the batters to play shots on the up and through the line. Another high scoring game is on the cards.

ROT vs OLT probable playing XIs for today’s match

ROT Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ROT Probable Playing XI

Sufiyan Mohammed (wk), Stan Ahuja, March Ahuja (c), Safi Zahir, Abdul Rehman-III, Waqar Mehmood, Abhishek Khetrepal, Khaibar Deldar, Akramullah Malikzada, Abhitesh Prashar, and Muhammad Saqlain.

OLT Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

OLT Probable Playing XI

Shahid Abdul Waridu (wk), Muralitharan Gnansekaram, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, P Varothayan, Diyon Johnson, Malyar Stanikzai, J Perumal, R Stanikzai, G Navaretnarasa, J Stanikzai, and L Augustin.

ROT vs OLT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Stan Ahuja

Stan Ahuja has been in good batting form in the first two matches of the tournament. He can also be very good behind the stumps, which makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu

Thirnavukarasu has been in good form, especially in the first match where he played an impactful knock. He is the best choice from the batters section for this match.

All-rounder

Malyar Stanikzai

Stanikzai has displayed decent form with both the bat and the ball. He could be a match-winner in either of the innings and that makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

Abhitesh Prashar

Prashar has been very effective with the ball in this tournament. He has an uncanny knack for picking up wickets at important junctures and that makes him the best bet from the bowler's category for this match.

ROT vs OLT Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

S Ahuja

S Ahuja has been good with the bat in the two opening matches. Ahuja can also be very effective behind the stumps. His form makes him a good pick as the captain or vice-captain for the match.

Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu

Thirnavukarasu has been very good with the bat in this tournament. He can bat with positive intent in the top order and that makes him a safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for ROT vs OLT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu

S Ahuja

M Stanikzai

Abhitesh Parashar

W Mehmood

ROT vs OLT match expert tips

The batter will enjoy the surface as the bounce on the strip is very true. Top-order batters will be good picks for the match.

ROT vs OLT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: S Ahuja

Batters: M Gnansekaram, Y Thirnavukarasu, Abdul Rehman-III

All-rounders: M Stanikzai, A Khetrepal, W Mehmood

Bowlers: G Navaretnarasa, A Prashar, L Augustin, J Stanikzai

ROT vs OLT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Grand League

