ROT vs UCB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Hungary match - June 28th, 2021

The Royal Tigers and United Csalad will lock horns in Hungary on Monday in Match 3 & 4 of the ECS T10 Hungary 2021.

The former side won the previous edition of the league and will start this season as the strong favorites. United Csalad, on the other hand, are all set to make their first-ever appearance in the ECS.

With quality and match-winners in their ranks, the Tigers are the team to defeat in the 2021 edition of ECS T10 Hungary.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the ECS T10 Hungary fixture between the Royal Tigers and United Csalad.

#3 Marc Ahuja

Royal Tigers skipper Marc Ahuja led the team to the ECS T10 Hungary title last season and will hope to repeat the same in the 2021 edition as well. The skipper will look to lead his side from the front and should be on your radar while picking your Dream11 team for the upcoming fixtures.

#2 Ashrith Darapureddy

Indian batsman Ashrith Darapureddy will make his ECS debut in the upcoming edition of the ECS T10 Hungary. He will ply his trade for United Csalad this season and is expected to make it to the playing XI in their season opener.

Ashrith is a top-order batsman who can chip in with an over or two with his left-arm spin in the middle overs. He has played club level cricket in India and will look to use his experience in ECS T10 Hungary.

#1 Zeeshan Khan

Royal Tigers batsman Zeeshan Khan was the Most Valuable Player in the previous edition of the ECS T10 Hungary. He played a key role in guiding the side to the silverware in the previous edition. Zeeshan was also the Player of the Match in the final, having scored 94 runs for his side in the summit clash.

He is the best batsman on Hungary's cricket circuit and is a key pick for your Dream11 side.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee