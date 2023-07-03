ROT vs UCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Hungary T10, Match 1

The first match of the ECS Hungary T10 will see Royal Tigers (ROT) square off against United Csalad (UCB) at the GB Oval, Szodliget in Hungary on Monday, July 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ROT vs UCB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first match of the tournament. Royal Tigers have various in-form and experienced players in their team, putting them at an advantage.

ROT vs UCB Match Details

The first match of the ECS Hungary T10 will be played on July 3 at the GB Oval, Szodliget in Hungary. The game is set to take place at 12:45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ROT vs UCB, Match 1

Date and Time: July 3 2023, 12:45 pm IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget, Hungary

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this used pitch.

ROT vs UCB Form Guide

ROT - Will be playing their first match

UCB - Will be playing their first match

ROT vs UCB Probable Playing XI

ROT Playing XI

No injury updates

S Ahuja (wk), K Deldar, M Ahuja, Z Safi, A Kheterpal, A Prashar, Z Khan, A Mannan, W Mehmood, M Akramullah, S Goutham

UCB Playing XI

No injury updates

V Ravindran (wk), A Pattanaik, S Madhu, J Murrell, K Ahmed, A Darapureddy, M Fontaine, H Tyagi, F Farrell, G Abbas, A Murugesan

ROT vs UCB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Ahuja

S Ahuja is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. V Ravindran is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Deldar

M Ahuja and K Deldar are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. J Murrell played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Z Khan

A Darapureddy and Z Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Kheterpal is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Mannan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Abbas and A Mannan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Akramullah is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ROT vs UCB match captain and vice-captain choices

Z Khan

Z Khan will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

A Darapureddy

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick A Darapureddy as he will bat in the middle order and may bowl a few overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for Royal Tigers vs United Csalad, Match 1

Z Khan

A Darapureddy

A Kheterpal

M Fontaine

K Deldar

Royal Tigers vs United Csalad Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Royal Tigers vs United Csalad Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Ahuja

Batters: M Ahuja, K Deldar, J Murrell

All-rounders: Z Khan, A Kheterpal, M Fontaine, A Prashar, A Darapureddy

Bowlers: A Mannan, G Abbas

Royal Tigers vs United Csalad Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Ahuja

Batters: S Madhu, K Deldar, J Murrell

All-rounders: Z Khan, A Kheterpal, M Fontaine, A Darapureddy

Bowlers: A Mannan, G Abbas, M Akramullah

