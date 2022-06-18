ROT vs UCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Hungary, Final

Royal Tigers will take on United Csalad in the Eliminator of the ECS T10 Hungary at the GB Oval in Szodliget on Saturday.

Royal Tigers had a wonderful league campaign. With six wins from eight matches, they finished on top of the table. They collected 12 points and also had the highest net run rate of +3.350. Royal Tigers got the better of Budapest Blinders by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 to directly progress to the final.

Meanwhile, United Csalad Budapest did just about enough to qualify for the playoffs. They finished fourth in the table with just three wins from eight games and had six points to their account. However, United Csalad defeated both Cobra Cricket Club and Budapest Blinders to book their tickets in the final.

ROT vs UCB Probable Playing 11 Today

ROT XI

Zeeshan Kukikhel, Zahir Safi, Harsh Mandhyan(c)(wk), Khaibar Deldar, Abhitesh Prashar, Emad Khan, Abdul Rehman, Tonmoy Gomes, Sai Goutham, Akramullah Malikzada, Hemanth Muruga

UCB XI

Vinoth Ravindran, Tejendra Varma (wk), Anil Pattanaik (c), Ashrith Darapureddy, Amit Parihar, Jack Murrell, Ajith Sreedharakurup, Izharullah Kokihil, Jayanth Vallurupalli, Francis Farrell, Saurabh Mehta

Match Details

ROT vs UCB, ECS T10 Hungary, Final

Date and Time: 18th June, 2022, 8:00 PM

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget

Pitch Report

The track here at the GB Oval will assist the batters more. It’s a more than decent surface to bat on and bowlers will have a hard time picking up wickets here. With that being said, however, the last few matches have been low scoring games.

Today’s ROT vs UCB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Despite being listed as a wicket-keeper, I Kokihil has had a great impact with the ball in hand. He has picked up four wickets in six matches at an average of just over 25.

Batters

V Ravindran has been phenomenal for United Csalad Budapest. He is their second-highest run-scorer with 139 runs at a strike rate close to 135.

All-rounders

Z Khan is expected to be instrumental for Royal Tigers and he has been in marvellous form lately. He can contribute on several fronts. He is the competition’s highest scorer with 273 runs in eight matches at an average of 45.50 and a strike rate of 210.

He has also taken 11 wickets and is the leading wicket-taker in the competition. He should be the definite captaincy pick for your ROT vs UCB Dream11 Fantasy Team.

A Darapureddy is another great choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 wickets at an average of 10.50. Darapureddy is also the third-highest run-scorer and has amassed 174 runs at a strike rate of 153.98.

Bowlers

A Prashar is the third highest wicket-taker in the tournament. He has scalped nine wickets at a stunning average of 5.88. He also has a jaw-dropping economy rate of 4.41 and has been unplayable. Prashar has also scored 49 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in ROT vs UCB Dream11 prediction team

Z Khan (ROT) – 920 points

A Darapureddy (UCB) – 850 points

V Ravindran (UCB) – 518 points

A Prashar (ROT) – 509 points

K Deldar (ROT) – 462 points

Important stats for ROT vs UCB Dream11 prediction team

Z Khan: 273 runs and 11 wickets

A Darapureddy: 174 runs and 10 wickets

V Ravindran: 139 runs

A Prashar: 49 runs and 9 wickets

K Deldar: 94 runs and 6 wickets

ROT vs UCB Dream11 Prediction Today

ROT vs UCB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Kokihil, V Ravindran, K Deldar, S Zahir, M Ahuja, Z Khan, A Darapureddy, M Des Fontaine, A Prashar, S Goutham, G Abbas

Captain: Z Khan, Vice-Captain: A Darapureddy

ROT vs UCB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Mandhyan, V Ravindran, K Deldar, A Sreedharakurup, M Ahuja, Z Khan, A Darapureddy, A Kheterpal, A Prashar, S Goutham, G Abbas

Captain: V Ravindran, Vice-Captain: A Prashar

