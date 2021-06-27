ROT vs UCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Hungary Matches 03 & 04 - Jun 28, 2021

The Royal Tigers will be up against United Csalad in back-to-back ECS T10 Hungary matches at GB Oval in Szodliget on Monday.

The European Cricket Series caravan moves from Malta to Hungary as the ECS T10 Hungary is all set to kick off on June 28th. The top five Hungarian sides - Royal Tigers, Cobra CC, United Csalad, Budapest Blinders and Blinders Blizzards - will be competing in the tournament. A total of 24 T10 games will be played over the next six days, with the final scheduled for the 3rd of July. The Royal Tigers will start Monday's match as favorites against debutants United Csalad.

The Royal Tigers are one of the most successful teams in Hungary. The Tigers are seven-time Hungarian champions and were crowned the winners of the inaugural edition of ECS Hungary last year. They satisfactorily won all their league stage matches prior to lifting the trophy by beating Cobra CC in the final. The defending champions have most of their star players available from last season like Zeeshan Khan, who was adjudged as the MVP of the tournament, and Harsh Mandhyan. With top quality players at their disposal, the Royal Tigers are a team to beat in the ECS T10 Hungary.

United Csalad, on the other hand, will be making their much anticipated debut in the European Cricket Series. Formed as recently as last year, United Csalad have managed to rope in several players who featured in the ECS T10 Hungary 2020, including top quality all-rounder Amit Parihar and Vinoth Ravindran. Having acquired the services of a handful of experienced campaigners, United Csalad will be hoping to spring a surprise or two on their ECS debut.

All in all, with both teams looking to headstart their ECS T10 Hungary campaign on a high note, an enticingly fast-paced cricketing action beckons at GB Oval on Monday.

Squads to choose from

Royal Tigers

Abhishek Kheterpal, Harsh Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar, Safi Zahir, Zeeshan Khan, Akram Malik, Habib Deldar, Ruturaj Sawant, Venkata Narashiman, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Abhitesh Prashar, Emad Khan, Rabin Momin, Tonmoy Gomes, Marc Ahuja (C), Stan Ahuja and Sufiyan Mohammed (WK).

United Csalad

Amit Parihar, Ashrith Darapureddy, Bobby Patel, Hrishi Chekuri, Jack Murrell, Madhu Sabbavarapu, Rameez Hashmi, Satyam Subhash, Vinod Kumar, Adam Karn, Ajith Sreedharakurup, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Fasih Atif, Francis Farrell, Raghav Sharma, Satyender Parihar, Hassan Ashfaq, Kamran Shah, Khushal Gabhane, Loysten Sebastian, Rohit Kumar, Anil Pattnaik (C & WK), Kashif Muhammad, Saad Akib and Vinoth Ravindran.

Probable Playing XIs

Royal Tigers

Abhishek Kheterpal, Harsh Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar, Zeeshan Khan, Habib Deldar, Venkata Narashiman, Abhitesh Prashar, Tonmoy Gomes, Marc Ahuja (C), Stan Ahuja and Sufiyan Mohammed (WK).

United Csalad

Amit Parihar, Ashrith Darapureddy, Hrishi Chekuri, Jack Murrell, Satyam Subhash, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Satyender Parihar, Hassan Ashfaq, Khushal Gabhane, Anil Pattnaik (C & WK), Vinoth Ravindran.

Match Details

Matches: Royal Tigers vs United Csalad, Matches 3 & 4, ECS T10 Hungary

Date & Time: 28th June 2021, 04:30 PM & 06:30 PM IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget.

Pitch Report

The pitch at GB Oval is a bowling friendly one, with an average first innings score of 80 runs. The pacers will enjoy bowling here as they are expected to get some extra bounce off the surface. The batsmen will have to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears, with wickets in the hand being crucial for both ECS T10 Hungary sides.

ECS T10 Hungary Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ROT vs UCB)

ROT vs UCB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Hungary

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Marc Ahuja, Vinoth Ravindran, Harsh Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar, Zeeshan Khan, Amit Parihar, Ashrith Darapureddy, Abhitesh Prashar, Habib Deldar, Venkata Narashiman, Dheeraj Gaikwad.

Captain: Zeeshan Khan. Vice-captain: Harsh Mandhyan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Marc Ahuja, Vinoth Ravindran, Harsh Mandhyan, Zeeshan Khan, Amit Parihar, Ashrith Darapureddy, Jack Murrell, Abhitesh Prashar, Habib Deldar, Venkata Narashiman, Dheeraj Gaikwad.

Captain: Zeeshan Khan. Vice-captain: Amit Parihar.

Edited by Samya Majumdar