ROT vs ZAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 11

Royal Tigers (ROT) will take on Zagreb Sokol (ZAS) in the 11th match of the European Cricket League 2022 on Wednesday, February 16, at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

Royal Tiger have won four of their last five matches. Despite their commendable performance in the previous match, they fell short by eight runs in a nail-biter. With Zagreb Sokol next, they would like to get back to winning ways.

Meanwhile, Sokol have lost their last two games after winning their first three. They will also look to return to winning ways in this match.

ROT vs ZAS Probable Playing XIs

ROT XI

Zeeshan Kukikhel, Harsh Mandhyan (c), Zahir Safi, Stan Ahuja (wk), Abhishek Kheterpal, Marc Ahuja, Khaibar Deldar, Akramullah Malikzada, Sufiyan Mohammed, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Ruturaj Sawant.

ZAS XI

Jared Newton, Dan Lazaride (c), Suresh Shanmugam, Sohail Ahmed, Sam Houghton (wk), MD Shaikat, Wasal Kamal, Ornob Masum, Arpit Shukla, Ahmed Ullah, David Skinner.

Match Details

Match: Royal Tigers vs Zagreb Sokol, European Cricket League, 2022.

Date and Time: February 16, 2022; 01:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval Stadium, Cartama.

Pitch Report

There are usually a lot of high scores on this ground, as the ball skids and hits the bat quite well. Batting first would be a good choice on this pitch. Anything above 100 runs could be a par score.

Today's ROT vs ZAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Abhishek Ahuja: He could be a valuable choice for the wicketkeeper position in your Dream11 Fantasy team. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Harsh Mandhyan: He has scored 40 runs, and taken two wickets so far in the tournament. His all-round abilities make him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Zeeshan Khan: He is one of the best all-rounders in the tournament, and can provide a lot of value to your fantasy team, thanks to his all-round abilities. He has scored 98 runs, and taken three wickets so far in the tournament.

Bowlers

Abhishek Kheterpal: He is a must-pick in the bowling department. He is also handy with the bat.

Three best players to pick in ROT vs ZAS Dream11 prediction team

Ruturaj Sawant (ROT).

Arpit Shukla (ZAS).

Safi Zahir (ROT).

Key stats for ROT vs ZAS Dream11 prediction team

Vigneshwaran Jayaraman - 11 runs and 11 wickets in his last 11 games; bowling average: 21.62.

Jared Newton – 152 runs and four wickets in his last six games; batting average: 25.33.

Daniel Lazarides - 12 runs and two wickets in his last five games; bowling average: 73.53.

ROT vs ZAS Dream11 Prediction

ROT vs ZAS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Stan Ahuja, Harsh Mandhyan, Zahir Safi, Dan Lazaride, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Jared Newton, Abhishek Kheterpal, Ornob Masum, Wasal Kamal, MD Shaikat.

Captain: Zeeshan Kukikhel. Vice-captain: Dan Lazaride.

ROT vs ZAS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Houghton, Harsh Mandhyan, Zahir Safi, Dan Lazaride, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Jared Newton, Akramullah Malikzada, Abhishek Kheterpal, Wasal Kamal, MD Shaikat.

Captain: Zeeshan Kukikhel. Vice-captain: Vigneshwaran Jayaraman.

Edited by Bhargav