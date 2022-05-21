ROW vs APU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Cup, Match 6

The Royal Warriors will take on Asia Pacific University in the sixth match of the MCA T20 Cup at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Malaysia on Saturday.

This will be the first match of the campaign for both sides involved. Both have some experienced players in their squad and will be expected to take the charge to each other.

Abishek Parashar, Muhammad Asyqal, Muhammad Hafiz, and Muhammad Syamil will be important for the Royal Warriors. Meanwhile, Virandeep Singh, Azwar Ahmad Tajri, and Ahmad Zubaidi are expected to be key for Asia Pacific University.

ROW vs APU Probable Playing 11 Today

ROW XI

Abishek Parashar, Ankit Bapichandra, Krishna Chitanya, Lavakumar Deergasi, Muhammad Asyqal, Muhammad Hafiz, Muhammad Syamil, Naga Vijay Babu, Rohut Vyas, Sandeep Taneeru, Surendra Reddy

APU XI

Virandeep Singh (c), Advait Brijesh, Ahmad Zubaidi, Amir Azim, Amirul Zubair, Ammar Uzair Fikri, Amogha Seelan Bala, Azwar Ahmad Tajri, Daniyal Hashimi, Ishaq Easa Muzamil, Kevin Dulaj Perera

Match Details

ROW vs APU, MCA T20 Cup, Match 6

Date and Time: May 21, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Malaysia

Pitch Report

The track might assist pace bowlers with the new ball in the early stages of the game but is overall, a batting wicket. Scores of over 100 will be expected at this venue as the batters will find good purchase.

Today's ROW vs APU Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Perera is a reliable choice for the wicket-keeper role. He is capable of playing the big knocks effortlessly. In 40 matches, he has scored 254 runs.

Batters

U Hashmi is an excellent batter who is expected to be on top of his game. He can hold down and anchor the innings for an extended period of time.

All-rounders

A Parashar is a brilliant all-rounder who has been in excellent form recently. He has scored 549 runs and has taken 21 wickets in 27 games and should be the first captaincy pick for your ROW vs APU Dream11 fantasy team.

V Singh is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy side. He has tremendous experience and in 216 matches, he has scored 6856 runs and claimed 179 wickets.

Bowlers

N Babu is a promising cricketer who will be looking to make a big impression with the ball. He has taken 11 wickets in 11 games at an economy rate of 6.79.

Top 5 best players to pick in ROW vs APU Dream11 prediction team

A Parashar (ROW)

V Singh (APU)

U Hashmi (APU)

K Perera (APU)

N Babu (ROW)

Important stats for ROW vs APU Dream11 prediction team

A Parashar: 549 runs and 21 wickets in 27 games

V Singh: 6856 runs and 179 wickets in 216 games

K Perera: 254 runs in 40 games

N Babu: 11 wickets in 11 games

ROW vs APU Dream11 Prediction Today

ROW vs APU Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Perera, K Verma, R Vyas, U Hashmi, Z Zulkifle, A Parashar, V Singh, L Deergasi, N Babu, P Singh, V Unni

Captain: A Parashar, Vice-Captain: V Singh

ROW vs APU Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Perera, R Vyas, U Hashmi, Z Zulkifle, M Amir, A Parashar, V Singh, L Deergasi, N Babu, P Singh, V Unni, S Taneeru

Captain: U Hashmi, Vice-Captain: K Perera.

