ROW vs BDT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Cup, Match 22

The Royal Warriors (ROW) will lock horns with BD Tigers XI (BDT) in the 22nd match of the MCA T20 Cup at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Saturday, August 6.

The Royal Warriors are currently rock-bottom in the Group B standings, having lost their opening match against Asia Pacific University by nine wickets. BD Tigers XI, on the other hand, have won one out of their two games and are second in Group B. They lost their last match against Asia Pacific University by seven wickets.

ROW vs BDT Probable Playing 11 Today

ROW XI

Krishna Chaitanya Varma (C & WK), Sandeep Taneeru, Surendra Reddy, Lavakumar Deergasi, Yellappagari Chandramohan Reddy, Abhishek Parashar, Muhammad Hafiz, Muhammad Syamil Fadzli, Syahmi Zufayri Afindi, Ankit Bipinchandra, Uddipta Chattopadhyay.

BDT XI

Muhammad Badrul Naim (WK), Md Shahidur Rahman (C), Kazi Tahmid Ahmed, Mojibor Mia, Hamzah Bin Panggi, Muhammad Irfan Ashri, Samsul Haque, Md Lutfur Rahman Pervej, Anowar Zahid, Gazi Mohd-Rubel, Muhammad Al Faqihul Aiman.

Match Details

ROW vs BDT, MCA T20 Cup, Match 22

Date and Time: 6th August 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi.

Pitch Report

The surface at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval is a tricky one to bat on. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 124 runs.

Today’s ROW vs BDT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Krishna Chaitanya Varma: Varma is a skillful wicketkeeper-batter who scored 47 runs at a strike rate of 138.24 in the last match.

Batters

Md Shahidur Rahman: Rahman is an aggressive top-order batter who has smashed 47 runs at a strike rate of 142.42 in two MCA T20 Cup matches.

Uddipta Chattopadhyay: Chattopadhyay played a crucial 25-run knock at a strike rate of 104.17 in the last game.

All-rounders

Abhishek Parashar: Although Parashar didn't perform as per the expectations in the last match, it wouldn't be a very wise decision to drop him for Saturday's game.

Samsul Haque: Haque has scored 31 runs while also picking up a wicket in two MCA T20 Cup matches.

Bowlers

Anowar Zahid: Zahid is the leading wicket-taker for BD Tigers XI in the tournament with four wickets at an economy rate of 8.33 in two outings.

Yellappagari Chandramohan Reddy: Reddy bowled brilliantly in the last game, scalping one valuable wicket at an economy rate of 6.00.

Top 5 best players to pick in ROW vs BDT Dream11 prediction team

Anowar Zahid (BDT) - 147 points

Samsul Haque (BDT) - 82 points

Md Shahidur Rahman (BDT) - 70 points

Krishna Chaitanya Varma (ROW) - 66 points

Yellappagari Chandramohan Reddy (ROW) - 39 points

Important Stats for ROW vs BDT Dream11 prediction team

Anowar Zahid: 4 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 8.33

Samsul Haque: 31 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 73.81 and ER - 3.00

Md Shahidur Rahman: 47 runs in 2 matches; SR - 142.42

Krishna Chaitanya Varma: 47 runs in 1 match; SR - 138.24

Yellappagari Chandramohan Reddy: 1 wicket in 1 match; ER - 6.00

ROW vs BDT Dream11 Prediction Today (MCA T20 Cup)

ROW vs BDT Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Krishna Chaitanya Varma, Md Shahidur Rahman, Uddipta Chattopadhyay, Syahmi Zufayri Mohd Afindi, Md Lutfur Rahman Pervej, Surendra Reddy, Samsul Haque, Abhishek Parashar, Anowar Zahid, Yellappagari Chandramohan Reddy, Muhammad Al Faqihul Aiman.

Captain: Samsul Haque. Vice-captain: Abhishek Parashar.

ROW vs BDT Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Krishna Chaitanya Varma, Muhammad Badrul Naim, Md Shahidur Rahman, Uddipta Chattopadhyay, Syahmi Zufayri Mohd Afindi, Surendra Reddy, Samsul Haque, Abhishek Parashar, Anowar Zahid, Yellappagari Chandramohan Reddy, Muhammad Al Faqihul Aiman.

Captain: Abhishek Parashar. Vice-captain: Samsul Haque.

