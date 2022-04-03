ROW vs TW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Clubs Invitation, Match 12

Royal Warriors (ROW) will take on Tamco Warriors (TW) in the 12th match of the MCA T20 Clubs Invitation at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

The Warriors have won three of their five games and are third in the points table. They fell to a 83-run defeat in their last outing against Global Stars. The Tamco Warriors, meanwhile, have also picked up three wins from their five games and are just above their opponent in the points table. They beat KL Stars by 52 runs (D/L method) in their last outing.

ROW vs TW Probable Playing XIs

ROW

Krishna Chaitanya Varma (C), Senthil Manickam, Harinderjit Singh Sekhon (WK), Thomas Bernando, Shahul Hameed Sahib, Niraj Abeytheera, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Abhilash Babu, Surendra Reddy, Lavakumar Deergasi, Yellappagari Chandramohan Reddy.

TW

Anil Thakur (C), Sumit Potbhare, Shafiq Sharif (WK), Mohsin Zaman, Apurav Koyande, Saleh Shadman, Michael Masih, Ishaq Muzamil, Jay Doshi, Amir Azim, Haigal Khair.

Match Details

Match: ROW vs TW, MCA T20 Clubs Invitation, Match 12.

Date and Time: April 3, 2022; 07:00 AM IST.

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval is a sporting one where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to get movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last three games at the venue being 163 runs.

Today’s ROW vs TW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Harinderjit Singh Sekhon: Singh is the leading runscorer for Royal Warriors with 163 runs in five games.

Batters

Mohsin Zaman: Zamancan do well with both bat and ball. He has scored 185 runs while picking up five wickets in as many outings.

Senthil Manickam: Manickam has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the Warriors. He has scored 158 runs at a strike rate of 114.49 in five games.

All-rounders

Amir Azim: Azim has impressed with his all-round performances this season, scoring 88 runs and also picking up six wickets in three games.

Shahul Hameed Sahib: Sahib could provide you with valuable points with both bat and ball on Sunday. He has scored 14 runs and has taken seven wickets at an economy rate of 8.50 in five games.

Bowlers

Saleh Shadman: Shadman has scored 132 runs and scalped three wickets in five games. He is a must-have pick in your fantasy team.

Niraj Abeytheera: Abeytheera has been in decent form with the ball, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 6.56. He could be a good budget pick in your fantasy team.

Five best players to pick in ROW vs TW Dream11 prediction team

Syed Aziz (ROW) - 446 points

Mohsin Zaman (TW) - 395 points

Amir Azim (TW) - 353 points

Saleh Shadman (TW) - 302 points

Harinderjit Singh Sekhon (ROW) - 288 points.

Key Stats for ROW vs TW Dream11 prediction team

Mohsin Zaman: 185 runs and 5 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 112.80 and ER - 4.80

Saleh Shadman: 132 runs and 3 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 136.08 and ER - 6.71

Harinderjit Singh Sekhon: 163 runs in 5 matches; SR - 95.88

Senthil Manickam: 158 runs in 5 matches; SR - 114.49

Amir Azim: 88 runs and 6 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 187.23 and ER - 5.42.

ROW vs TW Dream11 Prediction

ROW vs TW Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Club Invitation

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Harinderjit Singh Sekhon, Mohsin Zaman, Anil Thakur, Senthil Manickam, Sumit Potbhare, Amir Azim, Michael Masih, Shahul Hameed Sahib, Saleh Shadman, Niraj Abeytheera, Surendra Reddy.

Captain: Amir Azim. Vice-captain: Shahul Hameed Sahib.

ROW vs TW Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Club Invitation

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shafiq Sharif, Harinderjit Singh Sekhon, Mohsin Zaman, Anil Thakur, Senthil Manickam, Amir Azim, Michael Masih, Shahul Hameed Sahib, Saleh Shadman, Niraj Abeytheera, Surendra Reddy.

Captain: Mohsin Zaman. Vice-captain: Amir Azim.

Edited by Bhargav